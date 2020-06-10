Subscribe

Man injured in stabbing at Rohnert Park grocery store parking lot, suspect sought

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 9:11AM

Rohnert Park police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is suspected of stabbing an acquaintance Tuesday night in a grocery store parking lot.

Gabriel Gabaldon, 47, is believed to have argued with a person he knows shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Raley’s Town Center shopping complex on State Farm Drive.

The victim, whose name was unavailable, was admitted to a hospital with minor injuries, Sgt. Keith Astley said.

Police said Gabaldon may still have a knife.

“If you see him please do not approach him call 911 immediately,” police said in a statement.

Gabaldon was last seen wearing a green shirt and brown pants.

