Sonoma County mayors, police chiefs discuss police reform

Elected officials from throughout Sonoma County, including mayors representing the area’s nine cities, will gather in a unified show of support for community-led police reform Wednesday afternoon, nearly two weeks after protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality erupted across the region.

The 3 p.m. press conference will be hosted by Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, whose staff on Tuesday night revealed an plan to engage local leaders and community members in discussions about police policies in an effort to shape the future of the department.

Called the Community Empowerment Strategy, the plan will formalize some of the discussions that have already happened between city leaders and community members over police reforms, Schwedhelm said. The initiative will be overseen by Raissa de la Rosa, the city’s interim community engagement deputy director who also leads Santa Rosa’s economic development division, Santa Rosa city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said.

“Yes, actions speak louder than words but the first part is listening,” Schwedhelm said Wednesday afternoon, prior to the press conference. “Let’s get some common understanding of where we want to go and lets get on that path together.”

Watch the news conference live:

Input collected from a minimum of 50 community leaders and at least five community listening sessions planned throughout the summer will be compiled and at least some of the initial findings will be reported back to community members by Sept. 30 as part of the strategy, though de la Rosa said that she and her staff will refine the plan as they learn more about the community’s needs.

The process will also inform how the city moves forward with an unfilled police auditor position, which has remained vacant since the start of 2019.

Schwedhelm and the other local mayors will be joined by police chiefs from across Sonoma County, including Petaluma Police Chief Ken Savano, who serves as the present of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association.

Savano and police chiefs representing six other cities — as well as Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, whose deputies staff the Windsor and Sonoma police departments on top of patrolling unincorporated county land — have all agreed to ban the use of the carotid hold in the county. They join the growing list of cities across the state that have banned the neck restraint, a tactic that the state’s police training program abolished following orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday.

Rubin Scott, president of the Sonoma County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, will also attend the meeting, as will Rep. Mike Thompson and Sonoma County Board Chair Susan Gorin.

The event will not be open to the public, though city staff intend to livestream the meeting on the City of Santa Rosa’s YouTube channel, Mertens said.

“It’s to bring all of these different jurisdictions together to show unity and support in reviewing community policing policies throughout the region and having that be a community process,” Mertens said of the press conference.

This story will be updated.

