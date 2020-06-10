Rattlesnake sightings three times higher than normal in the Bay Area

After an increase in sightings, experts say there may be three times the usual amount of rattlesnakes in the Bay Area right now, reports KPIX.

This year has brought us some unexpected wildlife sightings across the world. Locally, coyotes took advantage of the empty streets of San Francisco through the coronavirus shutdown. Dolphins ventured further up into normally busy shipping lanes in Istanbul. Wild boar were seen snuffling around the city streets in Haifa, Israel. Now... snakes.

But the recent uptick in rattlesnake sightings in the Bay Area has nothing to do with the global pandemic: It's the weather. February was unusually warm for an extended period, leading to adult snakes breeding months earlier than usual. Now they're out and about looking for food, with baby rattlers exploring their habitat soon.

Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma, told KPIX, “This year, it is absolutely crazy. In the next two, three weeks, we’ll actually see baby rattlesnakes, the newborns for this year. Usually they are born late August, early September, but we’re going to see them in late June and early July this year.”

Rattlesnakes are venomous and dangerous. Around 300 bites are reported in California every year. They consume mice, rats, small birds and other small animals and can be a danger to pets. The East Bay Regional Parks District advises hikers to not walk alone, scan the ground ahead of you as you hike, avoid long grass and keep dogs on a leash.

