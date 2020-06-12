Sonoma County extends brush clearance mandate to reduce fire risk on rural properties

From 30 to 100 feet, the same requirements for trimming trees and clearing vegetation apply.

Trim tree branches and limbs up to six feet from the ground.

Cut grass to six inches or less, but not to the bare mineral soil.

With an ominous fire season already begun, Sonoma County supervisors have doubled the number of rural properties covered by a local law requiring residents and other landowners to trim trees and cut grass to create a firebreak around homes.

The action expands the requirement for “defensible space” to 70,000 properties outside the nine cities, with a goal of reducing wildfire fuels as hot, windy weather continues to dry out the landscape. The amended ordinance applies to all improved and unimproved parcels in the unincorporated area, with exemptions for crop land such as vineyards and cannabis operations. Homes on farmland are subject to the requirement.

Starting later this month, the county will undertake inspections of about 2,400 properties of all sizes located within 10 fire districts in unincorporated areas, county Fire Marshal James Williams said.

“Removal of hazardous vegetation and combustible material helps to reduce fires and promotes public health and safety,” Williams told the Board of Supervisors during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.

Defensible space includes a “lean, clean and green” zone 30 feet from residential structures and a “reduced fuels zone” that can retain more natural vegetation from 30 feet to 100 feet.

Williams said it affords firefighters “an area in which they can work to protect structures.”

Supervisor James Gore said the move to eliminate an acreage limit from the defensible space campaign was timely. “We’re past rains but pre-Diablo winds,” he said, referring to the potent winds that have propelled the county’s most damaging and deadly fall wildfires.

Cal Fire has reported 2,338 fires on more than 6,600 acres this year, including two last weekend scorching about 250 acres of grassland near Petaluma and the 1,800-acre Quail fire in Solano County.

Pat Abercrombie, president of the Fitch Mountain Association in Healdsburg, endorsed the effort to clear rural land including the wooded mountain, a high-risk fire area.

“It’s the second week of June, it’s 90 degrees outside,” he said. “We all hope we can get people to do what they need to do.”

The county law, enacted in 2016, authorized defensible space inspections on about 35,000 properties of five acres or less to concentrate enforcement in areas with greater population and housing density, a county staff report said. But the acreage limit handcuffed the county’s ability to respond to complaints of excess vegetation on larger parcels.

The revised law, scheduled for final board action June 23, removed the five-acre limit as well as the $1,000-a-day penalty for noncompliance, said Linda Schiltgen, deputy counsel council.

The new penalty for an initial violation is $100, but Schiltgen and Williams emphasized the county’s intent is public education rather than penalties.

“All in all, there seems to be more awareness from the public,” Williams told the supervisors.

The fire marshal said he will manage inspections of 2,400 rural properties, anticipating that half will not have sufficient defensible space. A second round of inspections, he hopes, will achieve 80% to 90% compliance.

The county has the authority to order cleanup by contractors, but only has $80,000 to pay for the work which will be billed to the landowners, Williams said. “We look see what’s most egregious” in determining where to order the cleanups, he said.