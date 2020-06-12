Subscribe

Sonoma County extends brush clearance mandate to reduce fire risk on rural properties

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 2:07PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Measures to reduce wildfire risk

Under Sonoma County’s defensible space law, rural residents must:

Maintain a 30-foot defensible space around all buildings.

Cut grass to six inches or less, but not to the bare mineral soil.

Trim tree branches and limbs up to six feet from the ground.

Maintain shrubs and climbing vines.

Remove portions of trees within 10 feet of a chimney or stovepipe

Clear all dead or dying vegetation from the property.

Clean leaves, needles or dead or dying wood from roofs and gutters.

From 30 to 100 feet, the same requirements for trimming trees and clearing vegetation apply.

Source: Permit Sonoma County Fire Prevention Division

With an ominous fire season already begun, Sonoma County supervisors have doubled the number of rural properties covered by a local law requiring residents and other landowners to trim trees and cut grass to create a firebreak around homes.

The action expands the requirement for “defensible space” to 70,000 properties outside the nine cities, with a goal of reducing wildfire fuels as hot, windy weather continues to dry out the landscape. The amended ordinance applies to all improved and unimproved parcels in the unincorporated area, with exemptions for crop land such as vineyards and cannabis operations. Homes on farmland are subject to the requirement.

Starting later this month, the county will undertake inspections of about 2,400 properties of all sizes located within 10 fire districts in unincorporated areas, county Fire Marshal James Williams said.

“Removal of hazardous vegetation and combustible material helps to reduce fires and promotes public health and safety,” Williams told the Board of Supervisors during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.

Defensible space includes a “lean, clean and green” zone 30 feet from residential structures and a “reduced fuels zone” that can retain more natural vegetation from 30 feet to 100 feet.

Williams said it affords firefighters “an area in which they can work to protect structures.”

Supervisor James Gore said the move to eliminate an acreage limit from the defensible space campaign was timely. “We’re past rains but pre-Diablo winds,” he said, referring to the potent winds that have propelled the county’s most damaging and deadly fall wildfires.

Cal Fire has reported 2,338 fires on more than 6,600 acres this year, including two last weekend scorching about 250 acres of grassland near Petaluma and the 1,800-acre Quail fire in Solano County.

Pat Abercrombie, president of the Fitch Mountain Association in Healdsburg, endorsed the effort to clear rural land including the wooded mountain, a high-risk fire area.

“It’s the second week of June, it’s 90 degrees outside,” he said. “We all hope we can get people to do what they need to do.”

The county law, enacted in 2016, authorized defensible space inspections on about 35,000 properties of five acres or less to concentrate enforcement in areas with greater population and housing density, a county staff report said. But the acreage limit handcuffed the county’s ability to respond to complaints of excess vegetation on larger parcels.

The revised law, scheduled for final board action June 23, removed the five-acre limit as well as the $1,000-a-day penalty for noncompliance, said Linda Schiltgen, deputy counsel council.

The new penalty for an initial violation is $100, but Schiltgen and Williams emphasized the county’s intent is public education rather than penalties.

“All in all, there seems to be more awareness from the public,” Williams told the supervisors.

The fire marshal said he will manage inspections of 2,400 rural properties, anticipating that half will not have sufficient defensible space. A second round of inspections, he hopes, will achieve 80% to 90% compliance.

The county has the authority to order cleanup by contractors, but only has $80,000 to pay for the work which will be billed to the landowners, Williams said. “We look see what’s most egregious” in determining where to order the cleanups, he said.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, the board chairwoman, said her district centered in Sonoma Valle includes “a lot of absentee property owners who really do not take care of their property” and neighbors want the ability to call for county action.

The Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Fire District also conduct inspections to assure rural properties have adequate defensible space, and the Santa Rosa Fire Department is promoting the concept among residents in part of the city vulnerable to wildfires.

The county fire district, which covers 75,000 residents in the communities around Santa Rosa from Windsor to Rohnert Park, has received 149 formal complaints about properties with overgrown vegetation and all have been followed up by letter or a site visit, Chief Mark Heine said.

The district receives multiple phone calls every day with similar complaints and addresses them all, he said.

Cal Fire has conducted nearly 300 inspections in the hills outside cities, including Franz Valley and Monte Rio since May 25, said Ben Nicholls, a Cal Fire division chief based in Santa Rosa.

The state firefighting agency, which has jurisdiction over about 70% of the county, intends to complete about 2,500 inspections, he said.

In all, up to 7,000 properties will likely be inspected for defensible space by the county and two other agencies, Williams said. That amounts to 10% of the 70,000 properties in the unincorporated area.

Santa Rosa is urging residents to establish defensible space in wildfire-prone areas where homes mix with woodlands, including Skyhawk, Fountaingrove, Annadel Heights and the south side of Oakmont and covering about 30% of the city, said Paul Lowenthal, the assistant fire marshal.

The city failed to land a $500,000 grant to establish a three-year inspection program and is still seeking funding for it, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.

