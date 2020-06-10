Subscribe

Two killed, child, others wounded in Vallejo birthday party shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 10, 2020, 10:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

VALLEJO — Two women were killed in the San Francisco Bay Area when a group of shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire at a toddler’s birthday party, wounding two other adults and a 10-year-old child, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night in Vallejo, where they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, the Vallejo Police Department said in a statement.

Two of the victims — identified as a 63-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman — were pronounced dead at a local hospital, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The killings marked the city’s 10th and 11th homicides this year.

A man, woman and the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive, police said. All of the people shot were Vallejo residents, except for the child who is believed to be from Benicia.

The names of the two people killed were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine