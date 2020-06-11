Rohnert Park council rejects proposal to amend district-based elections process

A concerted push by a group of Rohnert Park residents critical of the city’s approved plan for district elections reignited this week a prolonged dispute about the transition with a new call to reexamine the city’s path amid heightened tensions over race and political representation.

A citizen group calling itself FAIR-RP, or Fair And Inclusive Representation in Rohnert Park, has for nearly three months submitted public comments to virtual City Council meetings asking to amend the way council members are set to be elected starting this November.

Nearly 30 public comments were read during the City Council’s Tuesday meeting. The letters included calls to delay election in a newly-formed and largely Latino district due to the new challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and finding suitable candidates in a matter of months.

“Under the best of circumstances, this would be an exciting opportunity to elect a candidate that lives in the districts they will represent,” Maria Sandoval, a resident of the new district with the largest Latino population wrote to the council. “Unfortunately, the sad fact is we’re not living in the best of circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended all of our lives. District 1 prefers to wait until 2022 to elect our first representative. Please honor our request.”

Rohnert Park agreed to overhaul its elections for City Council under threat of a lawsuit that minorities have been disenfranchised by the at-large system used since the city’s incorporation in 1962.

In February, after seven public meetings and under sustained criticism from some residents, the council in a 3-2 vote adopted a plan that allows the city’s largest segment of Latino residents to have greater sway by directly voting on district-based representative for the five-member council. But that plan had immediate political fallout: It will leave one veteran councilwoman, Gina Belforte, unable to defend her seat this year, while two other longtime incumbents, Mayor Joe Callinan and Councilman Jake Mackenzie, will have clearer paths to re-election in November.

The phased transition and district map also leaves the city’s second-largest population of Latinos unable to vote on a district representative until 2022. That delay, along with concerns about the public transparency into the council’s decision-making process, has also contributed to discontent over the new electoral landscape. Rohnert Park, the county’s third largest city, is home to more than 43,000 people, nearly 29% of whom identify as Latino.

FAIR-RP, which includes members who are allies of Belforte, submitted in late April a proposal to Callinan that recommended a new voting process that would temporarily create a seven-member council. It would be composed of the incumbents whose terms are not up until 2022 — Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth Adams — while opening all five new districts for a vote during the November general election. Three of those seats would initially have two-year terms.

In 2022, Stafford and Hollingsworth Adams would have their shot to run for a district seat in the first wave of staggered elections for four-year terms.

But City Attorney Michelle Marchetta Kenyon noted challenges with timing on the proposal to meet an upcoming July election submission deadline to the county, while also questioning if it was legal.

The suggested voting format, she said, represented a hybrid election model between the Rohnert Park’s current at-large voting system, which last year was challenged by a Malibu-based attorney under the state’s voting rights law, and the new by-district system, potentially leaving the city exposed to a suit.