Sonoma County supervisors endorse $1.9 billion budget as $50 million deficit looms in fall

Sonoma County supervisors tentatively approved a $1.9 billion budget Wednesday while endorsing the first in a host of spending limits, including a hiring freeze and halt to all but essential staff travel, laying the groundwork for up to $50 million in cuts that won’t be formalized until September.

The deficit, driven by a sharp drop in tax revenue amid the pandemic, represents more than 15% of the county’s general fund, and it could lead to workforce and program cuts deeper than those made a decade ago in the past recession.

Officials have already sketched out a timeline for layoffs impacting the roughly 4,000-member workforce, the single largest in the county. But a fuller picture won’t emerge until state funding issues are sorted out, with Gov. Gavin Newsom set to sign his own troubled spending plan by July 1.

The Board of Supervisors is set to return to its financial outlook in late July before convening formal hearings on the 2020-21 budget in early September.

“It seems like every year is another year of unknowns,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Despite the lack of certainty, board members were eager to push ahead on a couple of fronts that will involve short- and potentially longer-term spending increases. They wanted to revisit the planned layoff of four Sonoma County Fair maintenance workers to ensure the facility is ready should it be needed in the event of another large wildfire. The cost for keeping maintenance staff on would be about $40,000 per month, according to county staff.

And amid nationwide calls for police reform and greater investments in social justice, board members also voiced interest in adding a countywide equity officer, or perhaps an equity office, which could cost $500,000 or more per year.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane, the board’s senior incumbent, said the county should look at selling off surplus military equipment that the Sheriff’s Office maintains in order to pay for the equity program.

“We got a tank, man,” Zane said, clarifying later via text she was referring to an armored truck the Sheriff’s Office uses in SWAT situations. “We might have two…let’s sell the tank.”

Zane later said “it’s probably the sheriff’s call,” and she urged staff to ask Sheriff Mark Essick how much money the county could make if it liquidated its military equipment.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the department had no response to Zane’s comments.

Supervisors won’t be able to officially launch an equity office, or rehire the fair’s maintenance workers until their next meeting on June 23.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the board endorsed a largely status quo $1.9 billion budget that staff pieced together without taking into account impacts from the pandemic recession. They agreed to a hiring freeze and travel suspension, with exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

Zane was the lone “no” vote on a hiring freeze, saying it was “arrogant” of the county to freeze hiring across the board, particularly for public health-related hiring amid a pandemic.

“Every time we put in restrictions, there’s unintended consequences,” said Zane, who has seven months left in office after being unseated in the March election.

The board approved $111.8 million in capital projects, tied mostly to rollover spending on work that is already underway.