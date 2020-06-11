Four arrested after gunfire at Covelo-area marijuana-growing operation, deputies say

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies arrested four men on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation and sales after gunfire on tribal land drew 911 calls from neighbors Monday night.

Callers reported a “shootout” near Crawford Road and Biggar Lane, with estimates of between 40 to 200 shots fired, Lt. Shannon Barney said in a statement.

Round Valley Indian Reservation tribal police arrived first and detained two men and found one rifle, while witnesses said they saw several other men running away.

Deputies and CHP officers arrived to assist and found a large marijuana growing operation at the site, Barney said.

The property consisted of a 10-acre parcel that is part of land held in trust by the federal government as part of tribal agreement, on which marijuana growing isn’t permitted, Barney said.

The property had no buildings but had 38 “hoop houses,” which are greenhouses used to cultivate marijuana. There were also several campsites with recreational vehicles or tents used by those cultivating marijuana.

Deputies removed 12,022 marijuana plants ranging from 6 inches to 6 feet tall, more than 50 rifle shells and evidence that rifles, handguns and shotguns may have been fired at the location.

Marijuana task force agents later served a search warrant and found three rifles and four handguns, including two AR-15 rifles with high-capacity magazines, one with a suppressor attached, Barney said.

Four men were arrested and cited on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale: Rosalio Pena (also known as Armas Severiano) 50, of Covelo; Ruben Hernandez Najera, 22, of Atascadero; Osvaldo Garcia Campos, 40, of Covelo; and Angel Maria Ramirez, 48, of Sacramento. They denied any involvement in the shooting, police said.

Two other men, both from Covelo, were detained but not arrested. Deputies found no evidence that anyone had been shot.

Deputies believe the garden might have been grown in a similar method of others recently found in the Covelo area: tribal members leasing out federal trust land to nontribal members to operate large marijuana farms.