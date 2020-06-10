Tell us: What lingering questions do you still have about coronavirus?
What questions do you still have about COVID-19?
As hair salons, restaurants and other businesses reopen across Sonoma County, we want to know what lingering questions you may have about the virus. Maybe you're wondering if you can safely go on a summer vacation or are curious if certain activities are more risky than others.
Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence, questions and your contact information in case we need to reach you.