Subscribe

Tell us: What lingering questions do you still have about coronavirus?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 1:47PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

What questions do you still have about COVID-19?

As hair salons, restaurants and other businesses reopen across Sonoma County, we want to know what lingering questions you may have about the virus. Maybe you're wondering if you can safely go on a summer vacation or are curious if certain activities are more risky than others.

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence, questions and your contact information in case we need to reach you.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine