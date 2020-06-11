Man shot after confronting driver in Santa Rosa over traffic violation

A man was shot Tuesday night in southwest Santa Rosa after he confronted another driver over a traffic violation, police said Wednesday.

The victim, who crashed his car attempting to drive away from the shooting, was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for serious wounds but is expected to survive, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kyle Philp.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic collision near Corby and Baker avenues at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. When they arrived, they noticed bullet holes in one of the cars and found the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.

Before the crash, the victim had witnessed the driver of another car commit a traffic violation, Philp said, though he didn’t know details of the violation. The victim followed the suspect, who pulled over somewhere along Corby Avenue, Philp said. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at him several times, striking him once.

The suspect fled south on Corby Avenue. The victim began driving away, but ended up colliding with another vehicle near Baker Avenue, Philp said.

The suspect was driving a brown or tan SUV, possibly a GMC. It had body damage to the passenger side, and the rear passenger side window was broken out. The suspect was described as a male adult with slicked-back curly hair, wearing a black shirt.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department violent crimes team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.