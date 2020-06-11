Subscribe

Man shot after confronting driver in Santa Rosa over traffic violation

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2020, 7:19PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man was shot Tuesday night in southwest Santa Rosa after he confronted another driver over a traffic violation, police said Wednesday.

The victim, who crashed his car attempting to drive away from the shooting, was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for serious wounds but is expected to survive, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kyle Philp.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic collision near Corby and Baker avenues at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release. When they arrived, they noticed bullet holes in one of the cars and found the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound in his side.

Before the crash, the victim had witnessed the driver of another car commit a traffic violation, Philp said, though he didn’t know details of the violation. The victim followed the suspect, who pulled over somewhere along Corby Avenue, Philp said. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot at him several times, striking him once.

The suspect fled south on Corby Avenue. The victim began driving away, but ended up colliding with another vehicle near Baker Avenue, Philp said.

The suspect was driving a brown or tan SUV, possibly a GMC. It had body damage to the passenger side, and the rear passenger side window was broken out. The suspect was described as a male adult with slicked-back curly hair, wearing a black shirt.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department violent crimes team at 707-543-3590. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine