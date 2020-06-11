Lake County man sentenced to 4 years in state prison for possession of child pornography

A Lake County man was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison after a nearly two-year investigation into child pornography from the Philippines.

Richard Allen Berry, 63, of Lucerne, was sentenced for the possession of child pornography, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Berry may also face federal charges for the production of child pornography that exploited children in the Philippines.

In November 2018, the Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit received information that Berry, who is a sex offender, was possibly in possession of child pornography. Detectives obtained search warrants for Berry’s home and records of his internet activity, discovering several images of child porn on his electronic devices. Investigators learned that Berry had been purchasing images and engaging in live video chats with suspects in the Philippines who were sexually exploiting children. He was arrested May 2, 2019.

Detectives believed they could identify a residence in the Philippines connected to one of the children who was being exploited, the Sheriff’s Office said. They requested assistance from Homeland Security to coordinate with the Philippines National Police.

On March 12, the major crimes unit learned that six victims of online sexual exploitation had been rescued earlier that week during an operation in the Philippines. Two of the victims were a 12-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, both of whom were related to the Lake County investigation into Berry.