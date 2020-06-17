Summer internships for college students upended amid pandemic, but opportunities remain

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here .

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For Sonoma County college students, June normally marks the beginning of the summer internship season, a time to gain valuable experience in the workplace and jump-start their careers. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the economy, many students’ internship plans have been dashed or thrown into uncertainty.

As businesses reduce expenses, work mainly remotely and require employees who are in the office to adhere to prudent social distancing, many have canceled or postponed summer internships. For organizations still hiring interns, most have their college apprentices working online. While that counts as professional experience, these entry level workers are missing out, for now, on valuable face-to-face interaction with veteran colleagues and managers.

“Given social distancing, everything has been turned upside down,” said Stan Moroz, who recently finished his fourth year at Santa Rosa Junior College and is an intern this summer at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato. He plans to transfer to UC Davis in the fall and study chemistry.

Roughly a third of more than 100 SRJC students who secured internships — many that began in the spring — said the professional work experience was being scaled back or paused due to the pandemic, according to an April survey by the school’s career center. Another 18% reported their internship programs had been canceled altogether.

That’s left many college students scouring virtual job boards for remaining intern opportunities or waiting in limbo to hear if their internships will eventually resume. At the same time, many students are adjusting to remote internships, while others are seeking creative ways to attain professional experience during their summer at home.

Lauralyn Larsen, SRJC internship coordinator, said that while there are fewer internships available this summer, industries deemed essential under the county’s public health emergency orders such as agriculture and social services still are actively seeking college interns.

Many students who have worked as interns with local companies or nonprofits previously have been able to return to the organizations and work remotely, she said. It’s students applying to intern positions for the first time who are at a disadvantage this unusual summer when the business community has its hands full with virus-related challenges.

“Employers are not feeling real confident having students work remotely when they haven’t worked with (those students) before,” Larsen said.

Moroz, who is working an ongoing medical research internship with the Buck Institute, has been able to continue working remotely since the nonprofit temporarily closed its site in March during the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of conducting experiments in the lab, he now completes data analysis assignments from his apartment in Rohnert Park.

While the situation isn’t ideal, Moroz views it as an opportunity to practice working from home, a skill employers may come to value from new full-time hires even after the pandemic is eventually under control.

“This sort of independence has been thrust upon us, so I think it’s important to use it to find your own way,” he said.

Kaitlyn Wong, of Petaluma, who will be a sophomore at UC Davis in the fall, hasn’t had the same luxury. Her sports medicine internship with the school’s athletic department is on hold at least until the campus reopens — hopefully in the fall. Still, Wong is unsure when she’ll be allowed to practice any hands-on treatment.