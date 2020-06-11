Subscribe

Demonstrators return to Healdsburg to advocate for police reform, support Black Lives Matter movement

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2020, 4:47PM
Hundreds of people are expected in Healdsburg Thursday evening to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the nation.

A week ago, as many as 600 people rallied in the city's downtown plaza to protest policy brutality and disproportionate violence against people of color. The group then marched to the city’s police department to take a knee before heading for the neighborhoods to continue advocating for reform.

The city of about 12,000 residents — 30% of whom are Latino — is in the midst of reexamining sources of injustice and inequality after the majority of Healdsburg’s City Council declined to host a discussion about the police department’s use of force policies. Under public pressure over the course of the last week, Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold reversed course. The council has asked that residents virtually attend its June 15 meeting to discuss their interactions with the police department.

On Wednesday, residents met in the downtown plaza to contribute to an art installation that will be hung before Thursday’s protest. They’ll also join ahead of the rally to share their experiences of discrimination while growing up in Healdsburg.

Follow reporter Kevin Fixler at @kfixler for updates on the story.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com.

