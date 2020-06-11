Pedestrian struck, injured by SMART train in Petaluma

A pedestrian on the tracks in north Petaluma was struck and injured by a SMART train Thursday morning, causing the cancellation of one train and delay of others.

The person, a man whose name wasn’t available, was able to walk following the 5:35 a.m. collision, said SMART spokeswoman Julia Gonzalez.

Petaluma police and SMART authorities were both investigating.

The scene of the incident, near the underpass below Highway 101 is north of the Southpoint Boulevard crossing.

“This was quite a distance from a crossing,” Gonzalez said. “Why this person was on the rail line has not been determined.”

The collision involved the first southbound train, with 25 passengers aboard, and forced the cancellation of that train’s return trip north. None of the passengers were injured, Gonzalez said, and they were taken to the Petaluma station by vehicle.

Trains returned to normal schedule afterward.

This is the first pedestrian struck by a SMART train since November, the 13th overall since SMART launched service in August 2017.