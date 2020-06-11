Subscribe

First female California inmate dies of coronavirus, one of 14

SACRAMENTO — California prisons now have 14 inmate deaths tied to the coronavirus, officials said Thursday, including the first outside the one prison where 13 inmates have died.

An inmate from the California Institution for Women in Corona, east of Los Angeles, died on Tuesday at an outside hospital from what appear to be complications related to the virus, officials said, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.

It is the only virus-related death outside of the California Institution for Men in Chino, where a 13th inmate died on Wednesday.

Officials did not release any additional information on either death, citing medical privacy laws.

The women's prison currently has 104 inmates considered actively positive for the coronavirus, and the men's prison has 516 inmates with positive cases.

Statewide, there are more than 2,400 confirmed inmate cases, and more than 600 have recovered.

Two corrections employees have died. More than 480 employees tested positive, and 230 of them have returned to work.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

