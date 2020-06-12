Subscribe

Man with gun in car arrested in Graton

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 6:49AM

A man with a felony record is facing additional charges Thursday after Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested him with a gun in his car in Graton.

Deputies responded to a call of a “suspicious vehicle that was canvassing the neighborhood” near Graton Road and Bowen Street about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

They said they found Francisco Lopez-Ibanez sitting in the parked car, a light blue Nissan Sentra, with a rifle wedged between the center console and passenger seat.

Lopez-Ibanez was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Lopez-Ibanez was booked into Sonoma County Jail on the three felony charges and was being held on $175,000 bail.

He is due in court Friday on this case and has two other cases pending in Sonoma County Superior Court.

