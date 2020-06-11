Subscribe

Anthony Fauci says WHO 'was not correct' stating asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus is rare

AMY GRAFF AND ERIC TING
SFGATE
June 11, 2020, 1:51PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Top White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is refuting the Worth Health Organization's claim that asymptomatic spread of the novel coronavirus is rare.

During a Wednesday interview on "Good Morning America," Fauci noted the WHO has "walked that back because there's no evidence to indicate that's the case," and added there is plenty of evidence to suggest asymptomatic spread is indeed significant.

"The evidence we have given the percentage of people, which is about 25% to 45%, of the totality of infected people likely are without symptoms," he said. "And we know from epidemiological studies that they can transmit to someone who is uninfected even when they are without symptoms."

The comment was made by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit. She later called her remarks a "misunderstanding."

"I was responding to a question at the press conference," she said. "I wasn't stating a policy of WHO or anything like that. I was just trying to articulate what we know. And in that, I used the phrase 'very rare,' and I think that that's a misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. I was referring to a small subset of studies."

