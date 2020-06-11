SACRAMENTO — California counties can reopen a broad range of businesses starting Friday under new state guidance that marks the broadest relaxation of the state's stay-at-home order yet. Across the board, businesses are expected to provide workers with face coverings, ramp up cleaning protocols and make it easier for people to stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.

The following businesses are cleared to open only with county approval:

HOTELS

Rooms will no longer have magazines, menus or coupons, and hotels must disable manually operated ice machines that are common in hallways. Pillow protectors should be changed daily and linens removed in single-use sealed plastic bags. Hotels should limit the number of people who can be in an elevator at one time.

FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Bowling alleys, mini golf courses, arcades and batting cages can reopen. Score sheets, pencils, 3D glasses or other required items should be disposable or single use if possible. Movie theaters can reopen with reduced capacity — 25% or up to 100 attendees.

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums can reopen but should discontinue tours that mix together groups of people, use one-way halls and walkways if possible and discontinue the use of audio headsets and strollers, so long as it's consistent with their obligations to people with disabilities.

BARS AND WINERIES

Bars and wineries should follow similar rules as recently reopened restaurants, including prioritizing outdoor seating and keeping patrons 6 feet apart. Tasting rooms should use a fresh glass for each tasting and limit groups. The state is dropping the requirement that businesses must serve food to serve alcohol.

FILM, TV, AND PRO SPORTS

Music, television and film production can start again, and so can professional sports without live audiences. Rather than issue specific guidelines, the state is directing the industries to set rules through labor agreements and by following county public health orders.

FITNESS CENTERS

Gyms should consider reservations to limit the number of people in the facility. They should put sanitizer near exercise machines, changing rooms and other regularly-used areas and should space machines at least 6 feet apart. They should suspend high-contact activities like pick-up basketball and limit the number of people in exercise classes to maintain physical distancing. They can open pools.

DAY CAMPS

Small groups where children are in the same group all day long are the lowest risk, and camps should prioritize outdoor activities. Camps should suspend the use of water fountains, limit the sharing of toys, games and supplies where possible, and direct campers to bring their own meals if they can. Campers should be checked each day with a no-touch thermometer.

WHAT'S NOT OPEN?

Nail salons, tattoo parlors and body waxing studios can't open, nor can saunas and steam rooms. Nightclubs, concert venues, live theater and festivals are also barred from reopening, as are theme parks and indoor playgrounds like bounce houses, ball pits and laser tag. Colleges and universities also aren't cleared to reopen for in-person learning.