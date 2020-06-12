Two men arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Rohnert Park bank parking lot

Rohnert Park police said Thursday two men were arrested last week in connection with the May shooting that killed a Cotati man in the parking lot of a Rohnert Park bank.

Alan Albor, 30, was shot and killed May 27 in the Redwood Credit Union parking lot on Rohnert Park Expressway, after an altercation with at least one other man.

Surveillance video from the area showed there was a passenger in Albor’s truck at the time of the incident. The passenger got out of the truck and provoked the fight that ensued in the parking lot, prior to the shooting, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a prepared statement. Based on evidence found in Albor’s truck and the video, investigators identified the passenger as Jesus Antonio Arango-Lopez.

On June 1, Arango-Lopez and his attorney met with Rohnert Park police investigators, and after the interview Arango-Lopez was taken into custody. Because he allegedly committed a “provocative act” immediately before the shooting, he was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Surveillance video also showed the gunman drove a gray Acura TSX with a visible license plate. On May 28, Rohnert Park police learned the car may be in Lake County, and asked for help locating it. Clearlake police spotted the car and stopped the driver. The driver, identified as Clearlake resident Oscar Martin Reyes, was interviewed, but not arrested, police said. The car, however, was impounded as evidence.

Detectives continued their investigation and collected more evidence, including surveillance footage from multiple locations of Reyes the day of the shooting, wearing the same clothing. On June 3, investigators arrested Reyes at his Clearlake home without incident.

Based on the evidence obtained, Reyes was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm. He was transported to the Lake County Jail, but neither he nor Arango-Lopez are in custody as of Thursday.