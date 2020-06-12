Six more coronavirus deaths confirmed in the Bay Area as cases rise

For the second straight day Thursday, health officials in Alameda County added three more people to the county’s death toll from the coronavirus.

Santa Clara County also counted two more deaths, and Contra Costa County put at least one fatality on its list for the fourth time in five days. Santa Clara County’s Northern California-leading total is 146.

Those three counties, San Mateo County and San Francisco reported their latest figures before 2 p.m. Thursday. The statistics are reflected through Wednesday.

The deaths in Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa counties brought the Bay Area’s total number of fatalities from COVID-19 to 437.

Alameda County had confirmed the region’s most cases with with 4,119. The nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz County, also have averaged 249 new cases per day over the past week, the worst seven-day average of the pandemic.

California: Surge in cases continues

The gradual re-opening of the economy and continued loosening of restrictions has brought with it a surge in cases, and there were 2,871 more that were confirmed Wednesday, just about matching the seven-day average of 2,863 over the past week. The latter number marks the state’s highest of the pandemic.

The case numbers only figure to go up as testing increases, as some health officials in the Bay Area have said they must.

The state death toll reached 4,854 after 108 new ones were reported. Two more deaths also were reported in the state prison system, both in Southern California. The two were the 13th and 14th prisoners to die since the virus began to spread.

Alameda County: Seven deaths over past three days

Health officials have recorded seven deaths over the past three days and totaled 12 over the first 10 days of June, just one behind May’s pace. In total, 33 people died in the county in May.

The 86 additional cases confirmed within the county pushed the 10-day total in June to 649. The county confirmed 465 cases over the first 10 days in May.

The hospital count dropped below 90 for the first time since Saturday, and the intensive-care-unit count remained at 32.

Contra Costa County: Numbers trending negatively

The county has recorded 44 deaths overall, and has added seven to the list since June started. In the first 10 days of May, four people were added.

A trend showing a rise in confirmed cases also continued. Health officials added 31 cases to the ledger and have totaled 361 new cases in June. From May 1-10, the county added 141 cases, or about 22 fewer cases per day.

There also were 21 people in county hospitals with the virus, up one from the previous day.

Santa Clara County: Six deaths, 258 cases in June

Only five other counties in the state have recorded more deaths, and they’re all in Southern California. The county’s list has grown by six in June.

The case load during the pandemic hit 3,063 after health officials confirmed 31 more. They have confirmed 258 cases through the first 10 days of June, an increase of about 10 cases per day over the same period in May.

San Mateo County: Six shy of 2,500 confirmed cases

The 19 new cases of COVID-19 left the county just six shy of 2,500 since the pandemic began and made for the smallest one-day total since May 20. The county has averaged about 33 new cases per day over the first 10 days in June. It averaged about 27 per day over the first 10 days in May.

The number of patients in hospital ICUs also went up to nine, an increase by four over the previous day’s report. The county has gone four straight days with fewer than 10 patients in the ICU.

There were no reported deaths for the second straight day, keeping the county’s total at 93, including nine in June. Over the first 10 days of May, eight deaths were reported.

San Francisco: Fewest in ICU since pandemic started

Only 13 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the ICUs, the lowest figure in the city since the pandemic started. Exactly a month earlier, 24 people were in ICUs.

The death toll remained at 44 after a second straight day without a death being recorded. Only one person has died since June began, after 15 fatalities were recorded in May.

The city added 31 more confirmed cases, pushing its total to 2,840. Over June’s first 10 days, an average of 27 new cases have been added per day, a decrease from the average of 43 per day over the same period last month.

Staff writer Martha Ross contributed to this story