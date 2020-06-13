Socioeconomic inequality in Sonoma County led to disproportionate effects of coronavirus outbreak on Latinos

Long before the global coronavirus pandemic reached picturesque Sonoma County in early March, many area Latinos were enduring yearslong effects of what the top county health official this week called a “racial pandemic.”

That powerful message from Barbie Robinson, the county’s director of health services, represents a watershed moment for a county that’s known for more than a month that Latinos are shouldering the virus outbreak. Yet, until now the county has struggled to come to grips with this alarming trend and to deal with its root cause.

With Latinos now comprising 75% of all confirmed virus cases in the county, COVID-19 is exploiting the county’s racial, health and socioeconomic inequalities that have given the virus fertile ground to spread among that vulnerable population, Robinson and other county and community leaders said.

As the pathogen continues to have a wider effect on the Latino community, county health officials Thursday and Friday repeated a few of the key reasons for the disproportionate blow from it: cramped housing with numerous families living in a single home; lack of sufficient health insurance; and employment in industries that usually don’t offer paid sick leave, forcing people to work when they’re sick.

While the brunt of the county virus outbreak falls on local Latinos and the disparity now is a top priority of county health officials, area elected and Latino leaders say a much broader response is required to heal preexisting conditions that fueled the virus explosion in the Latino community.

“That’s why this is such an urgency and emergency to address, because these inequities have existed way before COVID,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer leading the local fight against the infectious disease. “It’s just that something like COVID has made this into a crisis situation.”

During a press briefing Friday, Mase said she and other health officials are taking immediate emergency steps to deal with the virus transmission among Latinos.

That includes staging virus testing events in largely Latino communities, targeted tests in workplaces and households where there are a lot of Latino cases, increasing Spanish language public health announcements, recruiting more bilingual and bicultural public health staff to do contact tracing and further community outreach.

What’s more, the factors allowing COVID-19 to fester in the Latino community must be addressed by everyone in the community, Mase said.

“It will take a lot more time to address the underlying inequities,” she said. “But right now we’re going to start by dealing with emergency situations.”

On Thursday evening, Mase and Robinson, who supervises the health officer, met with the local Latino leaders’ group Los Cien and presented the latest troubling data related to COVID-19 and it’s dramatic effect on Latinos. The presentation was similar to one they made earlier in the day to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“COVID is highlighting these disparities — they’ve existed — it’s just magnified by being a pandemic, but we’ve been in a racial pandemic,” Robinson said, noting the vexing and alarming situation has lingered for decades.

During the presentation before the Los Cien group, Mase pointed out that when the county first “dived in” and started tracking ethnic data more than a month ago of county residents stricken with the coronavirus since it emerged March 2, Latinos already represented 55% of confirmed cases and now that number has soared to 75%. Latinos in the county are nine times more likely to have COVID-19 than non-Latino residents, she said.