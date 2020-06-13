Subscribe

Socioeconomic inequality in Sonoma County led to disproportionate effects of coronavirus outbreak on Latinos

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2020, 9:53PM
Long before the global coronavirus pandemic reached picturesque Sonoma County in early March, many area Latinos were enduring yearslong effects of what the top county health official this week called a “racial pandemic.”

That powerful message from Barbie Robinson, the county’s director of health services, represents a watershed moment for a county that’s known for more than a month that Latinos are shouldering the virus outbreak. Yet, until now the county has struggled to come to grips with this alarming trend and to deal with its root cause.

With Latinos now comprising 75% of all confirmed virus cases in the county, COVID-19 is exploiting the county’s racial, health and socioeconomic inequalities that have given the virus fertile ground to spread among that vulnerable population, Robinson and other county and community leaders said.

As the pathogen continues to have a wider effect on the Latino community, county health officials Thursday and Friday repeated a few of the key reasons for the disproportionate blow from it: cramped housing with numerous families living in a single home; lack of sufficient health insurance; and employment in industries that usually don’t offer paid sick leave, forcing people to work when they’re sick.

While the brunt of the county virus outbreak falls on local Latinos and the disparity now is a top priority of county health officials, area elected and Latino leaders say a much broader response is required to heal preexisting conditions that fueled the virus explosion in the Latino community.

“That’s why this is such an urgency and emergency to address, because these inequities have existed way before COVID,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer leading the local fight against the infectious disease. “It’s just that something like COVID has made this into a crisis situation.”

During a press briefing Friday, Mase said she and other health officials are taking immediate emergency steps to deal with the virus transmission among Latinos.

That includes staging virus testing events in largely Latino communities, targeted tests in workplaces and households where there are a lot of Latino cases, increasing Spanish language public health announcements, recruiting more bilingual and bicultural public health staff to do contact tracing and further community outreach.

What’s more, the factors allowing COVID-19 to fester in the Latino community must be addressed by everyone in the community, Mase said.

“It will take a lot more time to address the underlying inequities,” she said. “But right now we’re going to start by dealing with emergency situations.”

On Thursday evening, Mase and Robinson, who supervises the health officer, met with the local Latino leaders’ group Los Cien and presented the latest troubling data related to COVID-19 and it’s dramatic effect on Latinos. The presentation was similar to one they made earlier in the day to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“COVID is highlighting these disparities — they’ve existed — it’s just magnified by being a pandemic, but we’ve been in a racial pandemic,” Robinson said, noting the vexing and alarming situation has lingered for decades.

During the presentation before the Los Cien group, Mase pointed out that when the county first “dived in” and started tracking ethnic data more than a month ago of county residents stricken with the coronavirus since it emerged March 2, Latinos already represented 55% of confirmed cases and now that number has soared to 75%. Latinos in the county are nine times more likely to have COVID-19 than non-Latino residents, she said.

But Mase said the increase of infected Latinos can be regarded as “actually a good thing,” because we are locating those sick residents by “targeting testing” in the Latino community through one-day and multiday testing events, expanded household testing and worksite investigations.

She said several weeks ago, when the county had a total of 380 cases overall, there were 23 multihousehold clusters of Latinos that averaged about nine cases in each home. The largest cluster had 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases that were traced to 83 close contacts across 7 households and led to 5 workplace investigations.

Health officials on Friday declined to provide more detailed information about these Latino cases or clusters, but Mase said the workplaces include multiple industries.

During her Los Cien presentation, Mase offered a clear narrative of how COVID-19 made its way into the local Latino community. She said during the onset of the outbreak here, most people infected got the highly contagious virus through travel, either domestic or international. They ushered the virus into the community. Then area residents working throughout the pandemic for employers deemed essential were exposed to the virus and brought it home to their households. Latinos comprise a large portion of the county’s essential workforce, the health officer said.

Latinos are vastly overrepresented among COVID-19 cases in which infected residents have listed their jobs as: manufacturing; agricultural work; construction and related trades; landscaping; food and beverage production; cleaning and janitorial services; sanitation and public works. County officials are careful to point out that where an individual works is not necessarily where the person contracted the virus, and workplace infections still make up less than 10% of all viral transmission countywide. That’s understandable since most local business and industry was closed from March 18 until late May or early this month.

“That’s probably what led to a disproportionate amount of vulnerable people getting infected in the Latinx community, because they were out working when others were sheltering in place,” Mase said.

Leticia Romero, president of the North Bay Organizing Project, agreed. Romero, who is part of a Latinx working group advising county health officials on how to address coronavirus disparities, said the many Latinos who make up the essential workforce simply can’t afford to stay home when they’re sick.

“The common denominator, the common disparity is not being able to stay at home,” she said. “People are having to go to work, not very many employers are paying people during the isolation period.”

Romero has been working with an organization called IsoCare to reach out to Latinos who have been ordered to isolate or quarantine at home because they have COVID-19 or have come in close contact with someone sick with the virus. She said many people she talks to struggle with those requirements and to have enough money to pay the monthly bills.

“I don’t think the average family understands what it means to isolate,” Romero said. “Isolation means you have to isolate yourself away from your family, you have to stay in your bedroom, you have to eat by yourself, watch TV by yourself. If there’s only one restroom, that person needs to make sure they’re disinfecting thoroughly, counters, faucets, doorknobs, the toilet handle.”

Staying home, social distancing and proper sanitation are easier for the county’s more privileged residents, she said. “It can be very difficult if you are living in a two-bedroom home and there are seven to eight people living there.”

Dr. Panna Lossy, a family care physician who started IsoCare, said she started the organization to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 by supporting people who have the contagion, or are awaiting test results, and have been asked to isolate at home.

Lossy said the key to improving the economic inequities that Latinos face in the age of the coronavirus is providing them financial help.

“As a society, we have to pay people to stay home, because right now we’re asking them to make a sacrifice for themselves and their families to protect the rest of society,” Lossy said.

Supervisor James Gore, who heads the county’s outreach into the Latino community during the pandemic, said significant money from the government, private-sector businesses and nonprofits will be required to bring down the socioeconomic barriers that existed before the arrival of coronavirus. State funds aimed at coronavirus response could help, he said.

“Public health alone did not create this inequity and public health alone cannot fix this,” Gore said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

