Chris Smith: It can be so hard to tell who it is behind the mask

Of course, Dean James wore a mask as he stepped late last week into his cardiologist’s office in Santa Rosa.

The retired golf pro and fairway buddy of late “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz took a seat in the waiting room, a sensible distance from a second masked senior.

James and the other gent engaged in a bit of banter on the joys of growing old.

James said he’s doing alright in his 80s, and he’s amazed to have a friend, Al Maggini, who’s bopping along at 104.

To that the second masked man responded, “You’re looking at him, you turkey!”

Elsewhere in the office, folks surely wondered what had Dean and Al laughing so hard out in the waiting room. It had to be good for their hearts.

…

THEN THERE’S A KID, Emmett Putnam, whose good heart has him worrying about horses and other animals that suffer because economic fallout from the pandemic has their keepers unable to afford to properly feed and care for them.

Emmett, who’s 10, acted. In a big way.

He resolved to help by raising money for the Sonoma Community Animal Response Team, Emmett began earning dollars by cleaning boots and tack at Petaluma’s Cerro Pampa Polo Club. He himself plays there.

He said from his family’s home near Napa, “Everyone who donates usually donates to people. What about the animals? They are equal to us.”

Emmett’s work at the Petaluma polo club and other errands-for-pay brought in about $1,500. His well-connected go-getter of a mom, Jennifer Putnam, helped him to find people and companies that would match some of those dollars.

Jennifer, the daughter of retired judge, state senator and San Francisco supervisor Quentin Kopp, leads the Napa Valley Grapegrowers. A bit of trivia: She once was Geyserville’s only woman EMT/ firefighter.

Anyway, Jennifer helped Emmett to bring in donations that will allow him to contribute to Sonoma CART nearly $5,000. Anyone interested in donating can go to www.sonomacart.org/emmettfund.

It thrills veterinarian Amber Bowen of Sonoma CART that Emmett chose to help the group, founded to assist animals impacted by crises. The first beneficiary of the boy’s caring: a horse abandoned amid the pandemic.

…

SO GLAD YOU ASKED how it came to be that Roseland-area families stressed in myriad ways by consequences of the coronavirus enjoyed delivered meals, lovely meals, prepared by the Oakmont area’s Wild Oak Saddle Club.

The short answer is that a member of the private club made a generous donation to the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, which each year hosts at the club a thank-you dinner for its major donors. The pandemic thwarted that dinner this year.

So museum founder and chief Collette Michaud and Saddle Club chef Lori Darling arranged instead to use the benefactor’s dollars to prepare to-go dinners. And three times, most recently last Thursday, those meals were given to families in need at a drive-through distribution at Roseland Creek Elementary School.

On the menu: enchiladas, tri-tip steak, roasted chicken, seasonal veggies, garden salad, desserts and a heaping scoop of human caring.

