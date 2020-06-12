Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup before moving to the White House, new book says

When Melania Trump stayed behind in New York after her husband's presidential inauguration, she said it was because she didn't want to interrupt their then-10-year-old son Barron's school year. News stories at the time concentrated on an apparent frostiness between the first couple and the exorbitant taxpayer costs to protect Melania and Barron away from Washington.

Those stories are true, but Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan reveals in a new book that the first lady was also using her delayed arrival to the White House as leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement with President Donald Trump.

The campaign had been full of harsh news about Trump's alleged sexual indiscretions and infidelities, from the "grab them by the p---y" Access Hollywood tape to an affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal; Melania learned new details from the media coverage, Jordan writes.

The incoming first lady needed time to cool off, and "to amend her financial arrangement with Trump - what Melania referred to as 'taking care of Barron,' " Jordan writes in "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump."

Melania's original prenup had not been incredibly generous, Jordan reports. But she has been married to Trump longer than both his ex-wives and had bargaining power: Her perceived calming effect on him was so great that Trump's pals and at least one of Trump's adult children exhorted her to come to the White House as soon as possible.

The 286-page book, which plays off the title of Trump's well-known business guide, is a deeply reported look at the rise of the country's only immigrant first lady since Louisa Adams.

For her book, Jordan conducted more than a hundred interviews, with everyone from Melania's Slovenian schoolmates to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and lays out an argument that Melania Trump is as devoted to her own mythmaking as her husband.

"Both are avid creators of their own history," Jordan writes, arguing that the #FreeMelania hashtag ought to be retired because of her consistent support of her husband and her moves to stay in the White House.

"She is ... much more like him than it appears," Jordan adds.

Jordan, a longtime Post reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003, secured a rare one-on-one interview with Melania while covering the 2016 campaign. The Post received a copy of her book ahead of its June 16 release date.

The reporting goes back to Melania's childhood in a small town in Slovenia, then part of Communist Yugoslavia, where her mother was a patternmaker in a children's clothing factory and her father, who joined the Communist Party at one point, was a chauffeur and repaired cars. Melania was walking runways by age 7, modeling clothes her mother made, and sat for a photo shoot at 16.

The mythmaking, Jordan writes, began early, when she would fail to correct reporters who cited her age incorrectly, always younger than she was. Despite saying she wouldn't get plastic surgery, three photographers who worked with her said they've seen the scars.

She attended a highly competitive architecture program at the University of Ljubljana, but did not graduate, though she claimed in sworn testimony to have a bachelor's degree.

There's also little evidence to suggest her claims of being able to speak four or five languages fluently are true.

"Photographers and others who have worked with her over the years - including native speakers of Italian, French, and German - told me that they never heard her use more than a few words of those languages," Jordan writes. Reporting in the book suggests she only speaks English and Slovene fluently.