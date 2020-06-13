Rubber bullets, beanbag rounds can cause devastating injuries

As protesters filled the streets of downtown San Jose recently, the police fired munitions known as rubber bullets into the crowd — a common technique to disperse throngs.

Breanna Contreras’ head jerked back from the impact as a black projectile “roughly the size of an extra-jumbo marshmallow” struck her temple, near her eye.

“I instantly felt my head just starting to throb. Blood poured down my face,” said Contreras, a 21-year-old student.

A bystander who used her face mask to help stop the bleeding was also struck.

“There were so many rubber bullets being fired, I wanted to think how to protect my eyes,” said Peter di Donato, 75, a veteran of anti-Vietnam War protests, who was hit in the leg.

Derrick Sanderlin, 29, a community organizer, approached a line of police officers to ask them to stop. But he got hit too — in the groin — and had to have emergency surgery. He said his doctors have told him he may not be able to have children as a result of the injury.

The rubber bullets — as well as tear gas, flash-bangs and beanbag rounds — that protesters around the country have faced in marches against racial injustice have been deemed “nonlethal weapons” by law enforcement officials and the military, who use them regularly around the world. But research increasingly shows they can seriously injure and disable people — and sometimes even kill.

A 2017 analysis published in the British Medical Journal of several decades of the use of rubber bullets, beanbag rounds and other projectiles during arrests and protests found that 15% of people who were injured were left with permanent disabilities and 3% of those who were injured died. Of those who survived, 71% had severe injuries, with their extremities most frequently impacted.

“The reality is, even though they were designed as nonlethal, we sadly know that over time there have been some fatalities linked to these devices,” said Dr. Jeffrey M. Goodloe, who is a member of the board of directors for the American College of Emergency Physicians and the chief medical officer for the Emergency Medical Services System for Metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

“Instead of calling them nonlethal, we now call these weapons ‘less lethal’, and that is in comparison to a standard bullet,” Goodloe said.

In Santa Rosa, at least three protesters were injured after being struck in the head by “less lethal” projectiles fired during demonstrations in late May and early June. One of the protesters, Marqus Martinez, suffered injuries to his face and teeth that required two rounds of reconstructive surgery.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the incidents.

In Austin, Texas, the experiences of two severely injured students have been the centerpiece of an intense public backlash over the use of less-lethal munitions — an uproar that led the city’s police chief last week to say the department will no longer use beanbag ammunition in crowds.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital over a four-day period after being struck with police-fired beanbag rounds — small fabric pillows filled with lead and fired from shotguns — including Justin Howell, 20, a college student who sustained a skull fracture and brain damage.