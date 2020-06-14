Sonoma County’s rising COVID-19 cases underscore need for caution as businesses reopen, officials say

With bars, gyms, resorts and movie theaters among the many new economic sectors about to reopen for the first time since March, it would be easy to feel like the coronavirus is behind us ­— as if Sonoma County is on the verge of moving beyond the nightmare that is the pandemic of 2020.

By week’s end, little will be left that’s not back on — massage parlors, nail salons, kids’ athletic games, vacation rentals and nightclubs among them.

But public officials say any success in moving forward is contingent upon holding down continued transmission of a still novel virus that has killed nearly 115,000 Americans, almost 5,000 in California, including four locally.

People may be going out again, conducting business and having a good time. But their ability to continue doing so depends on persistent, widespread compliance with measures known to help curb the virus’s spread, officials said.

“There’s a turning point right now,” Supervisor James Gore said recently. “It’s the reality that we’re still in the second inning.”

“We’re moving from flattening the curve to living with COVID, and living with COVID is what people need to start to prepare for,” he said.

That need to prepare was highlighted Saturday night when Sonoma County announced 30 new cases of COVID-19, the biggest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic began.

Staying prepared means resisting the urge to abandon facial covers, frequent and purposeful hand- washing, social distancing and other mitigations central to public health efforts put in place since March when the coronavirus was first observed to be spreading in the United States.

The risk of failure is the oft-imagined “second wave” long projected to hit in the fall, though recent modeling consulted by the state suggests a surge in California beginning in July and peaking in August or very early September.

Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said local modeling is still in the works. But she has been cautious about trying to “look in the crystal ball,” particularly given experience with earlier modeling, which far underestimated the impact a countywide shelter-in-place order imposed in March would have in restricting coronavirus transmission.

Mase says now that any change in infection rate associated with reopening of the economy depends on how well businesses apply best management practices aimed at preventing illness from spreading person-to-person between employees, customers and each other, and on each individual’s care in resuming public life.

“How effective will these measures be? That is the big question,” Mase said during a press briefing Friday. “Will they be as effective as shelter-in-place was? We don’t know the answer to that.

“We don’t know to what extent these different mitigation measures will help us continue to keep that curve flat, but I think now it’s a new era of living with COVID. We’re out there now. We just have to try our best to follow, to the extent that we can, the mitigation measures.”

Evidence of the need to do so is ubiquitous. New COVID-19 infections are spiking around the nation, even as states allow increased social and economic activity.

California cases — though rising less steeply than states like Arizona, Arkansas and South Carolina ­— have been on a clear upward trend since late May. The overall number Friday reached 3,660, a single-day bump second only to May 30, when new cases jumped by 3,705, according to the California Department of Public Health.