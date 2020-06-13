Despite reopenings and case spikes, Bay Area coronavirus hospitalizations mostly flat

LATEST, June 13, 9:15 a.m. As the Bay Area continues to reopen and some counties report eyebrow-raising case increases, the region's hospitalizations remain mostly flat.

Here are the previous seven days' worth of hospitalization data from the Bay Area's five most populous counties, with the number of reported patients hospitalized listed after each date. Most counties reported hospitalization data through June 11.

San Francisco:

June 4: 43; June 5: 38; June 6: 36; June 7: 36; June 8: 38; June 9: 38; June 10: 37; June 11: 42

Alameda:

June 4: 82; June 5: 82; June 6: 83; June 7: 92; June 8: 92; June 9: 94; June 10: 88; June 11: 86

Santa Clara:

June 4: 75; June 5: 75; June 6: 73; June 7: 69; June 8: 61; June 9: 69; June 10: 62; June 11: 57

San Mateo:

June 4: 53; June 5: 54; June 6: 58; June 7: 57; June 8: 39; June 9: 44; June 10: 40; June 11: 33

Contra Costa:

June 4: 15; June 5: 18; June 6: 17; June 7: 18; June 8: 23; June 9: 20; June 10: 21; June 11: 20

The region started seeing more dramatic case spikes near the end of May, and given the one-to-two-week lag between infection and hospitalization, one would have expected to see a similar spike in hospitalizations by now if the case increases were completely indicative of increased spread.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford has warned that case counts alone can often be a function of testing, and noted the Bay Area is finding more asymptomatic or mild cases that previously went undetected since testing only recently became available to all, regardless of symptoms.

"The easiest thing to look at is case counts, which is not a perfect metric since you have to factor in increased testing," he said. "We're finding more asymptomatic cases now, so it's not exactly comparable to March and April, when most detected cases were symptomatic. Now in May and June, we're catching more asymptomatic cases so it can be hard to interpret since we're finding more infections."

Rutherford believes that up to 60% of infections are either asymptomatic or so mild an individual would not normally think to get tested. Because of enhanced testing capabilities, Rutherford believes hospitalizations and percent positivity of tests are the best metrics to use when measuring spread. SFGATE analysis from earlier in the week shows that percent positivity of tests is also flat.

June 13, 9:00 a.m. Westfield San Francisco Centre on Market St. is slated to reopen Monday as the city allows indoor retail to resume.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Customers will be required to wear masks and keep six feet of physical distance between other patrons.

