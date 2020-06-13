Subscribe

Despite reopenings and case spikes, Bay Area coronavirus hospitalizations mostly flat

ERIC TING
SFGATE
June 13, 2020, 11:42AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

LATEST, June 13, 9:15 a.m. As the Bay Area continues to reopen and some counties report eyebrow-raising case increases, the region's hospitalizations remain mostly flat.

Here are the previous seven days' worth of hospitalization data from the Bay Area's five most populous counties, with the number of reported patients hospitalized listed after each date. Most counties reported hospitalization data through June 11.

San Francisco:

June 4: 43; June 5: 38; June 6: 36; June 7: 36; June 8: 38; June 9: 38; June 10: 37; June 11: 42

Alameda:

June 4: 82; June 5: 82; June 6: 83; June 7: 92; June 8: 92; June 9: 94; June 10: 88; June 11: 86

Santa Clara:

June 4: 75; June 5: 75; June 6: 73; June 7: 69; June 8: 61; June 9: 69; June 10: 62; June 11: 57

San Mateo:

June 4: 53; June 5: 54; June 6: 58; June 7: 57; June 8: 39; June 9: 44; June 10: 40; June 11: 33

Contra Costa:

June 4: 15; June 5: 18; June 6: 17; June 7: 18; June 8: 23; June 9: 20; June 10: 21; June 11: 20

The region started seeing more dramatic case spikes near the end of May, and given the one-to-two-week lag between infection and hospitalization, one would have expected to see a similar spike in hospitalizations by now if the case increases were completely indicative of increased spread.

UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford has warned that case counts alone can often be a function of testing, and noted the Bay Area is finding more asymptomatic or mild cases that previously went undetected since testing only recently became available to all, regardless of symptoms.

"The easiest thing to look at is case counts, which is not a perfect metric since you have to factor in increased testing," he said. "We're finding more asymptomatic cases now, so it's not exactly comparable to March and April, when most detected cases were symptomatic. Now in May and June, we're catching more asymptomatic cases so it can be hard to interpret since we're finding more infections."

Rutherford believes that up to 60% of infections are either asymptomatic or so mild an individual would not normally think to get tested. Because of enhanced testing capabilities, Rutherford believes hospitalizations and percent positivity of tests are the best metrics to use when measuring spread. SFGATE analysis from earlier in the week shows that percent positivity of tests is also flat.

June 13, 9:00 a.m. Westfield San Francisco Centre on Market St. is slated to reopen Monday as the city allows indoor retail to resume.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Customers will be required to wear masks and keep six feet of physical distance between other patrons.

Coronavirus in the greater Bay Area: A county-by-county snapshot

ALAMEDA COUNTY: 4,216 confirmed cases, 109 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing

For more information on Alameda County, visit the public health department website.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY: 1,877 confirmed cases, 44 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, swimming pools, outdoor religious services.

For more information on Contra Costa County, visit the public health department website.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

LAKE COUNTY: 32 confirmed cases

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools

For information on Lake County, visit the public health department website.

MARIN COUNTY: 676 confirmed cases, 17 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, outdoor religious services.

Fore more information on Marin County, visit the public health department website.

MONTEREY COUNTY: 865 confirmed cases, 11 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools

For more information on Monterey County, visit the public health department website.

NAPA COUNTY: 168 cases, 3 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools and hair salons

For more information on Napa County, visit the public health department website.

SAN BENITO COUNTY: 118 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools

For more information on San Benito County, visit the public health department website.

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY: 2,878 confirmed cases, 44 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, outdoor dining

For more information on San Francisco County, visit the public health department website.

SAN MATEO COUNTY: 2,533 confirmed cases, 99 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, swimming pools, outdoor religious services.

For more information on San Mateo County, visit the public health department website.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY: 3,117 confirmed cases, 150 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities; retail and manufacturing, pet grooming, outdoor dining

Fore more information on Santa Clara County, visit the public health department website.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: 254 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools

For more information on Santa Cruz County, visit the public health department website.

SOLANO COUNTY: 657 confirmed cases, 23 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: All "low-risk" businesses that can comply with physical distancing guidelines; received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools, and hair salons

For more information on Solano County, visit the public health department website.

SONOMA COUNTY: 701 confirmed cases, 4 deaths

What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools, and hair salons.

For more information on Sonoma County, visit the public health department website.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine