Protests reach deep into rural California

When two teenagers from the tiny, majority-white Gold Rush town of Angels Camp posted a Facebook flyer for a racial justice protest, the threats came immediately.

There was a rumor that ultra-left antifa activists were being bused in from the Bay Area and that organizers were being paid $25 an hour. There were comments from people claiming they had “enough bullets” to take protesters down. There were menacing phone calls, including one from a man in nearby Mokelumne Hill who threatened to “burn down Angels Camp.”

“At the end of it, he said, ‘I’m warning you, there will be hell to pay,’ ” said Riley Lowell, 18, one of the organizers, who is white.

Alarmed by the threats, city officials — who told the Times in an email that “protests in Angels Camp are very rare on any issue” — set a curfew and declared a local emergency for the town of about 4,000 residents and a seven-member police department.

Since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the protests that have filled streets in major cities have spread to conservative, mostly white small towns and suburbs.

While protesters in urban areas have been met by police batons, rubber bullets and tear gas, demonstrators in rural California have faced militias, death threats and conspiracy theories.

In Tuolumne County, people threatened to bring guns and dogs to a protest in the park. In Lassen County, people shouted racial slurs at a man who protested alone near the McDonald’s in Susanville. The black teenage organizer of a demonstration in Plumas County got a message on Facebook calling her a “domestic terrorist.”

In a claim he later walked back, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said antifascists had tried to wreak havoc during a demonstration in Eureka, citing “substantiated law enforcement reports” that there were buses full of antifa protesters in Southern Oregon and the Central Valley.

In Shasta County, where street signs declare there is “ No Room for Racism,” militia members in tactical gear showed up to a protest in Redding. Armed militia members also came, at the request of a local business, in anticipation of a protest in the Stanislaus County town of Oakdale that never happened.

“This ‘militia’ has no official standing, no authority and their presence was counterproductive to keeping the peace in the City of Oakdale,” Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said in a statement. “Their activities were a drain on law enforcement resources and did nothing to protect the city.”

In Angels Camp, a town made famous by Mark Twain in his 1865 short story “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County,” authorities were not anticipating protests. Police Chief Scott Ellis said it “definitely caught us off guard.”

“I just wasn’t expecting it to hit our small county,” he said.

Although the backlash prompted Lowell and her co-organizer, 19-year-old Claudia Loomis, to postpone their demonstration, the teenagers joined community members who decided to show up on June 5 and protest anyway.

Among those in the crowd was Nate Frazier, his wife and their two children. Frazier, who has lived in Calaveras County for 20 years, saw the protest as an opportunity “to open some bigger conversations in the area,” which is 1% black.