Wildfire near Hopland burns 40 acres in rural area along Highway 101

Cal Fire aircraft, engines and hand crews were battling a 40-acre fire Saturday night in a sparsely populated area along Highway 101 about a mile south of Hopland in Mendocino County, a state fire official said.

Dubbed the Hopland fire, the blaze was reported by multiple motorists about 5:30 pm., prompting a major response from state firefighters.

Some homes were reported to be threatened, but Cal Fire Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis said she had no word on any damage.

The fire incident commander reported “we’re making good progress,” she said.

The fire, which initially spread rapidly, was burning in grassy oak woodland off the east side of the highway near the Green Bridge over the Russian River.

No cause had been determined, but a fire investigator was on the way to the scene, Simmons-Davis said.

About 6:45 p.m., she said seven aircraft, 14 engines, five hand crews, four dozers and three water tenders were attacking the flames.

There was no containment, she said.

Firefighting resources were diverted from mop-up work at the scene of the fully contained 151-acre Vineyard fire that broke out Tuesday at Highway 128 and Elkhorn Road south of Yorkville.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.