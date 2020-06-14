Subscribe

Ukiah man suspected of hate crime in Bodega Bay trailhead pepper spray attack

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2020, 9:49AM
A Ukiah ex-felon is facing hate crime charges after authorities said he was seen pepper-spraying at least two people of color Saturday morning at a popular Bodega Bay hiking trailhead.

The attacks were similar to reported incidents in Mendocino County in which Anthony Pelfrey, 43, is now a potential suspect.

Witnesses told the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office that Pelfrey intentionally used a type of pepper spray sold as a bear deterrent on an Asian man and a Latino man in a parking lot for the Pinnacle Gulch Trail shortly after 10:15 a.m.

Pelfrey was supposedly there for an outdoor yoga class, and left the scene in a white Honda Civic, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses photographed Pelfrey and his car, which led authorities to his Ukiah home where he was arrested.

The Ukiah Police Department and Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were investigating Pelfrey for two similar incidents earlier in the week.

Pelfrey was convicted of attempted murder in 2009 after attacking two men with a machete.

He was booked Saturday night into Sonoma County Jail for a hate crime, possessing pepper spray as a felon and illegal use of pepper spray. He is being held on $50,000 bail and scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

