Subscribe

Santa Rosa man suspected of stabbing sleeping roommate

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2020, 10:49AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Sunday outside his apartment complex on suspicion of trying to kill his roommate in a stabbing attack as the person slept, according to authorities.

Shortly after midnight, Santa Rosa police said, Jose Orozco-Rodriguez, 41, used a knife to stab his roommate in the upper body, causing a large wound that appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

The victim asked other residents in the area for help and was found by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex on McBride Lane, north of Guerneville Road, police said. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and stabilized, but remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police located Orozco-Rodriguez in the parking lot outside the apartment complex. He was arrested without incident and booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine