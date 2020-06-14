Santa Rosa man suspected of stabbing sleeping roommate

A Santa Rosa man was arrested early Sunday outside his apartment complex on suspicion of trying to kill his roommate in a stabbing attack as the person slept, according to authorities.

Shortly after midnight, Santa Rosa police said, Jose Orozco-Rodriguez, 41, used a knife to stab his roommate in the upper body, causing a large wound that appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

The victim asked other residents in the area for help and was found by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex on McBride Lane, north of Guerneville Road, police said. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and stabilized, but remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police located Orozco-Rodriguez in the parking lot outside the apartment complex. He was arrested without incident and booked into Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

