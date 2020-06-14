Subscribe

Police searching for missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 14, 2020, 10:53AM

Police were searching Sunday for Lanette Rosalie Gonzalez, 11, of Santa Rosa, who went missing Saturday night.

Gonzalez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday walking away from her home on Cherie Way in southwest Santa Rosa, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a statement.

Gonzalez is roughly 5-feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, red and white checkered shoes and was carrying a small black leather backpack.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

