Defund the police? Other countries have narrowed their role and boosted other services

Amid the protest wave following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the rallying cry of "defund the police" has gained momentum.

President Donald Trump is "appalled" by the movement, according to White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany. To some critics, it sounds radical.

But advocates say it is simply about narrowing the role of police and investing in services specifically designed to address issues such as mental health, rehabilitation and homelessness.

What would that look like? Possibly like Stockholm's mental health ambulance service? Or Scotland's violence reduction unit? Switzerland's alternative sentencing approach or Finland's housing-first strategy?

Much of what U.S. advocates are calling for has been tried in other countries, researchers say, offering models that the United States could consider and potentially adapt.

"There's absolutely scope for the U.S. police forces to take a more integrated approach to how they serve their communities," said Megan O'Neill, an expert on community policing at the University of Dundee in Scotland.

She said that in most European countries, policing isn't viewed primarily from a top-down, law-enforcement perspective, but rather as part of a bigger solution to social problems. "It's not: There's a problem, send the police. It's: There's a problem, let's work together to find a solution," she said. "Policing is seen as a small part of a bigger set of actors in terms of addressing social issues."

But O'Neill said advocates shouldn't underestimate cost.

"What's missing from current discussions is we can't just take money from policing and put it somewhere else," she said. "The whole system needs to be very well-resourced; this kind of work is expensive. ... There's an argument that savings will come later, but it will have an upfront cost."

"For a U.S. audience, the key message is: Fund public services," said Elizabeth Aston, director of the Scottish Institute for Policing Research.

- Sweden: Health teams instead of police

Budget cuts to psychiatric services in the United States have resulted in police taking on a greater role in dealing with the mentally ill. An estimated 10 percent of police encounters involve people affected by mental illness. A Washington Post analysis found that 25 percent of those shot and killed by police in the United States in a six-month period in 2015 were in a mental health crisis.

Some communities have embraced "crisis intervention teams" made up of police officers who have received extra training to understand and respond to mental health crises.

But newer approaches involve sending mental health professionals along with - or instead of - police into situations involving mental health emergencies.

In Sweden, mental health professionals have been deployed since 2015 onto the streets of Stockholm without police officers.

"If a patient has an emergency psychiatric issue, it should really be dealt with by trained health professionals," said Andreas Carlborg, managing director of the North Stockholm Psychiatry.

Stockholm's mental health ambulance - an emergency vehicle with two trained nurses and a driver - seeks to free up police resources, to allow officers to focus on fields they are the experts in, Carlborg said.

On a typical shift, the ambulance is dispatched to five or six emergencies.

An academic analysis concluded that the project gave patients the impression of creating "a safe environment" and an "open and safe place for dialogue."

- Scotland: Violence as public health issue

In 2005, Glasgow was dubbed the "murder capital of Europe." Exasperated by the city's high homicide rates and its notorious booze-and-blade culture, police decided to try something new. They set up a violence reduction unit with a philosophy that violent behavior spreads from person to person; to contain it, you need to interrupt transmission and focus on prevention.