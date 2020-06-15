BOISE, Idaho — The bodies found this week at a rural property in Idaho are those of two children missing since last year, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The Rexburg Police Department issued the press release confirming that remains found on Tuesday have been positively identified by the medical examiner's office as belonging to Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was 7 when he vanished in September, and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan.

“It is not the outcome we had hoped; to be able to find the children safe,” the Rexburg police statement said.

Police discovered the two sets of human remains after issuing a warrant at the home of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, a few weeks after the kids were last seen. Relatives confirmed to the media the next day that it was the children.

For police, the grisly discovery this week marked a significant break in a monthslong investigation into what happened to the two children.

For relatives, their heartbreak was magnified.

For cluster of small Idaho towns, it was the denouement of one mystery and the start of another: Where are JJ and Tylee? Right here, and yet irretrievably gone. Why are they gone? That may never be fully answered.

“I never thought it would come to this — I didn't think they were dead,” said Timanee Olsen, a specialty cookie baker who has closely followed the case and after hearing about the bodies, planned a vigil to mourn the kids who disappeared from Rexburg. “It’s just sparked a lot of sadness in our town."

The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on felony child abandonment and other charges. Her new husband, Chad Daybell, was charged with concealing or destroying the bodies after police searched his rural property Tuesday. The remains have yet to be formally identified, but family members told news outlets that they belong to JJ and Tylee.

“We are filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering,” the families wrote in the statement.

Kay and Larry Woodcock, JJ's grandparents, worked for months to keep the search for kids in the limelight. With this week's discovery, they have withdrawn to grieve.

“The family is not doing any interviews right now,” said Felicia Dewall, who is acting as their spokeswoman. “They're asking everybody to kind of respect that.”

The complex case transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the Daybells' former spouses and the couple's doomsday beliefs.

It began with Lori Daybell’s brother shooting and killing her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in suburban Phoenix last summer in what he said was self-defense. Vallow was seeking a divorce, saying Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Her brother, Alex Cox, died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Vallow’s death, Lori and the children moved to Idaho, where Chad Daybell lived. He ran a small publishing company, putting out many fiction books he wrote about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also recorded podcasts about preparing for biblical end times, and friends said he claimed to be able to receive visions from “beyond the veil.”