Subscribe

Santa Rosa family and pets escape early morning house fire

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2020, 6:49PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A northeast Santa Rosa family is staying with relatives after an early morning fire forced them to flee their home with their pets.

One of the occupants of the house, on Mission Boulevard between Highway 12 and Montecito Avenue, got up around 5 a.m. to let the dogs out and smelled smoke, Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said.

The man and his wife discovered a rapidly developing fire on the exterior left side of their home. The couple got out and called 911.

Firefighters found flames had progressed into the garage and attic. Crews fought from inside and out, while searching the home for a resident who’d gone back in rescue pets.

The family was able to get all their dogs and one of two cats out safely, Gloeckner said, and firefighters rescued the remaining cat.

“We did use the mask to give the cat oxygen after everyone was out of the house safely,” he said.

Flames damaged the exterior of the home, the garage and attic, but fire crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire into the living area and saved the family’s belongings, Gloeckner said.

A neighbor’s home suffered heat damage, he said.

The fire started outside the home in a side yard and is believed to be unintentional. An investigation was continuing. Damage to the home was estimated to be $100,000.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine