Santa Rosa family and pets escape early morning house fire

A northeast Santa Rosa family is staying with relatives after an early morning fire forced them to flee their home with their pets.

One of the occupants of the house, on Mission Boulevard between Highway 12 and Montecito Avenue, got up around 5 a.m. to let the dogs out and smelled smoke, Battalion Chief Matt Gloeckner said.

The man and his wife discovered a rapidly developing fire on the exterior left side of their home. The couple got out and called 911.

Firefighters found flames had progressed into the garage and attic. Crews fought from inside and out, while searching the home for a resident who’d gone back in rescue pets.

The family was able to get all their dogs and one of two cats out safely, Gloeckner said, and firefighters rescued the remaining cat.

“We did use the mask to give the cat oxygen after everyone was out of the house safely,” he said.

Flames damaged the exterior of the home, the garage and attic, but fire crews were able to prevent the spread of the fire into the living area and saved the family’s belongings, Gloeckner said.

A neighbor’s home suffered heat damage, he said.

The fire started outside the home in a side yard and is believed to be unintentional. An investigation was continuing. Damage to the home was estimated to be $100,000.