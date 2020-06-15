CDC encourages masks for rallies

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new coronavirus guidelines Friday to help Americans navigate a changed country, as they face mass protests, spiking cases in many states and President Donald Trump's plans to return to holding big rallies.

The CDC guidance includes a recommendation that organizers of large events that involve shouting, chanting or singing "strongly encourage" the use of cloth face coverings. That is complicated by a push to reopen the country even as more than 2 million Americans have now been infected by the coronavirus.

Federal health officials on Friday said their guidance was aimed at keeping people safe as states reopen and communities plan and hold gatherings, such as concerts, festivals, conferences, parades, weddings and sporting events. Jay Butler, the CDC's deputy director of infectious diseases, sidestepped questions about whether the agency's new guidance for large gatherings applies to campaign rallies, saying the recommendations speak for themselves.

"They are not regulations. They are not commands," Butler, who is helping lead the agency's coronavirus response, told reporters during the first full CDC briefing in more than three months. "But they are recommendations or even suggestions [on] how you can have a gathering that will keep people as safe as possible."

The CDC guidance comes after more than two weeks of national protests where many demonstrators wore masks but others did not. It also coincides with Trump's plans to hit the campaign trail next week and to accept his party's nomination at a packed convention in Jacksonville, Fla., in August.

Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, said Friday that it is a "danger" and "risky" for people to be gathering in large groups - whether at a Trump rally or a protest. Speaking on ABC News's "Powerhouse Politics" podcast, Fauci said that if the gatherings take place, people should "make sure" to wear a mask.

Trump has repeatedly refused to wear a face covering in public, and recently moved the main part of his party's nominating convention from North Carolina to Florida after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, declined to promise he could speak to a packed arena. Trump has indicated he does not want to require participants to wear masks for his acceptance speech.

The dissonance comes as fears of a new wave of coronavirus surging in several regions, with a number of states reaching record-high cases in recent days.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, imposed a one-week pause on the state's reopening process, pointing to evidence that coronavirus infections are rising in both urban and rural parts of the state.

The move is intended to give public health experts time to determine why the virus is spreading and whether the state needs to modify its reopening plan, Brown told reporters. She said she planned to work with those experts to decide whether to extend the pause, lift it early or take other action to stem the spread.

"This is essentially a statewide yellow light," she said, a day after the state recorded 178 infections, its highest number since the outbreak began.

Other states including Florida, where the governor publicly lobbied for the Republican convention by promising relatively few restrictions, have also seen record infections in recent days. The spike has come in the wake of a broad push to reopen businesses and relax social distancing restrictions.

Public health experts say they are seeing a "new wave" of states experiencing a surge of cases, including Arizona, California, North Carolina and Texas.