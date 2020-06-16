Driver sought in Petaluma hit-and-run collision with motorcycle riders

CHP investigators are asking the public for help finding the hit-and-run driver of a pickup who collided with a motorcycle Sunday evening in Petaluma, seriously injuring both riders.

Jarod Officer, 53, of Petaluma, and his passenger Jane Matthews, 47, of Oakland, sustained major injuries and were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after the 5:15 p.m. crash, the CHP said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses said the motorcycle was southbound on Petaluma Boulevard South, north of Landing Way, behind a full-size Chevrolet truck, described as dark red or maroon.

The truck began turning to the right and appeared to be exiting the roadway, CHP Officer David deRutte said, but then moved back into traffic and made an illegal left U-turn directly in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the left side of the truck, which caused both riders to be thrown from the bike.

The truck then fled the scene northbound, deRutte said.

Witnesses also said the truck had a black lumber rack with tool boxes on the sides. It would have left-side damage as a result of the collision.

There was no description of the driver on Monday, deRutte said.

The CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.