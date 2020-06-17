SSU student sues Cotati, police alleging excessive force

A Sonoma State University graduate student who was beaten by police during his arrest last year outside a Cotati bar has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and its police department, alleging two officers investigating a report of an argument mistook him as a suspect and used excessive force against him in an arrest captured on surveillance video.

Christopher “CJ” Alcala, 25, said he was waiting for an Uber rideshare driver outside the Tradewinds bar near closing time on July 19, 2019, when Officer Anthony Garber and Cpl. Brian Deaton singled him out of a crowd of people. Though Alcala claims he did not resist them, the officers used violent tactics while arresting him, according to the complaint.

One officer shoved Alcala into a wall and another took him to the ground, according to the complaint and the video. The officers punched Alcala and kneed him in the head “with forceful blows,” according to the complaint.

“They kept their knee on me and kept on smashing my head into the ground and making it so that I couldn’t do anything, couldn’t breathe,” Alcala said. “They just keep on going harder and harder.”

Alcala was taken to Sutter Santa Rosa Medical Center before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors declined to file any criminal charges against Alcala, a decision reached in March, eight months after the arrest, according to Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell. Prosecutors determined the evidence against Alcala “was not sufficient to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial to a unanimous jury,” Staebell said.

Alcala is suing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco for unspecified damages for false imprisonment, excessive force, assault and battery.

“I’d really like the Cotati police to be held accountable for what they’re doing out there,” Alcala said.

Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish declined to discuss Alcala’s arrest and he also declined to say whether the department had conducted an administrative review of his officers’ actions. Parish said he wouldn’t talk about the case because of the pending lawsuit. Garber and Deaton didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Alcala’s attorney, Patrick Ciocca, said he was initially hired by Alcala to represent him in the criminal case, which was ultimately not filed after eight months of court continuances. As he learned more about the case and watched the video, he urged Alcala to consider suing the department because he believed his client had done nothing to warrant such a violent action on the part of the police.

“What this was is nothing other than an old-fashioned beating,” said Ciocca.

Alcala had just graduated from SSU with a degree in business. He grew up on his family’s farm outside Fresno and now lives in American Canyon, working as a project manager with a temporary employment agency.

Alcala said the scene outside the Tradewinds just before 2 a.m. that night was hectic and boisterous. Alcala was out on a Thursday night when Cotati’s downtown cluster of bars draws peak crowds for what many call “the Cotati crawl.”

He insists he was not fighting with anyone and said his ride had just arrived when the police pulled him aside. He said he told them he had a safe ride and argued with them to allow him to leave.