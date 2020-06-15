Subscribe

Vehicle procession in Santa Rosa in support of Black Lives Matter

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 15, 2020, 10:47AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Honking horns, holding hands and shouting slogans, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for police reform made their message loud and clear Sunday in Santa Rosa, where they lined up in a procession along Sonoma Avenue, the site of the city's police and fire headquarters.

The vehicles headed east through the city and then circled around, marking the start of what could be another dramatic week of vocal demonstrations pressing for dramatic change in law enforcement posture and spending.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine