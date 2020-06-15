Vehicle procession in Santa Rosa in support of Black Lives Matter

Honking horns, holding hands and shouting slogans, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for police reform made their message loud and clear Sunday in Santa Rosa, where they lined up in a procession along Sonoma Avenue, the site of the city's police and fire headquarters.

The vehicles headed east through the city and then circled around, marking the start of what could be another dramatic week of vocal demonstrations pressing for dramatic change in law enforcement posture and spending.