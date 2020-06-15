Bodies of two men found in home outside Windsor

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives were investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a Windsor-area home Monday morning.

Deputies arrived about 7:45 a.m. and found the two bodies in a house in the 9000 block of Starr Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The cause and manner of death is being investigated. At this time there is no community safety concern and the scene is secure,” the office said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials declined to release any additional information by midday Monday.

