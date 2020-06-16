Vandals knock down fountain at Santa Rosa cemetery dedicated to Holocaust survivors

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism at Santa Rosa Memorial Park that left a fountain dedicated to Holocaust survivors toppled to the ground in pieces and a maintenance area ransacked.

The fountain was part of a remembrance monument dedicated to the late Lillian Judd and her husband Emil, beloved figures in the local Jewish community who survived Nazi concentration camps during World War II. The fountain was used for ritual washing and cleansing for Jews visiting the cemetery.

On the opposite end of the northeast Santa Rosa cemetery, a maintenance structure had walls damaged, equipment tossed around and shelves knocked down though nothing stolen, park general manager Tim Maloney said.

The monument was not defaced by the vandals, but Maloney called its destruction an “unfortunate circumstance.”

Santa Rosa Police on Monday were unsure if the two vandalism acts are connected, Sgt. Dave Linscomb said.

There were no tool marks on the fallen stone, or visible evidence to indicate the fountain was struck down, he said, which means it was most likely pushed off its foundation.

Given the scale of the damage, charges would be at the felony level, Linscomb said. And since it has religious significance, hate crime charges are possible if police uncover a xenophobic motive.

“If there is something more to it, we’d go that direction,” Linscomb said. “But that needs to be vetted out with the investigation when we get a hold of who did this.”

For Dennis Judd of Sebastopol, whose parents and family members are honored in a colorful mosaic that was erected behind the fountain three years ago, he turned to the words of his mother, who always preached forgiveness, he said.

Still, Judd admitted he had mixed thoughts after hearing the news, wary that the fountain was torn down with malicious intent.

“That’s what led up to the Holocaust and genocides — people hating and getting angry,” he said. “Mom always spoke about forgiveness. It’s sad to see somebody or a group of people would go and tear it down.”

Judd commissioned the mosaic after his mother, Lillian Judd, died in 2016 at age 92. She spent several decades of her life speaking to Sonoma County students about the Holocaust, emphasizing the importance of remember the six million lives taken by genocide, but also preached the importance of letting go of anger and hatred, her son said.

Lillian Judd was a teenager when the German army invaded her Czechoslovakian homeland in 1938, and 21 when she and her family and the other Jews in the Radvanka area were herded onto cattle cars and shipped to Auschwitz, the extermination camp where at least 1.1 million prisoners died.

The mosaic names 12 family members killed during Hitler’s campaign against the Jewish people.

Dennis Judd is hopeful something positive can come out of this act, and wants to see the community — regardless of religion or ethnicity — rally behind whatever symbol replaces the fountain, he said.

“The hope that mom had was to teach the kids and teach the adults about peace,” her son said. “That’s the thing we need to push on. Maybe the community can come together and help us resurrect the fountain and make it a place of healing. That was always the message for (Lillian).”

