How Sonoma County gyms and yoga studios plan to keep members safe

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 17, 2020, 9:01PM
When gym members return to classes at CrossFit Santa Rosa Strength and Conditioning, they’ll be asked by their coach if they have any symptoms of the new coronavirus before being directed to numbered workout stations marked in blue painter’s tape on the floor.

No more than six members will be allowed in the class, and they must remain within their station during the entire one-hour workout session to ensure each is at least 6 feet apart. Once the class is finished and before other gymgoers can exercise, the fitness center will temporarily close so employees can disinfect any conditioning equipment and wipe down bathrooms and other areas.

“We want people to feel confident in knowing that we’re doing our due diligence,” said Nikeé Huntington, CrossFit Santa Rosa owner.

Local gyms and yoga studios of all kinds in Sonoma County are planning similar precautions in anticipation of a Friday reopening of the fitness industry following a three-month emergency shutdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s decision to allow fitness centers to resume represents another big step in a return to some semblance of daily public life, akin to her recent moves to clear the way for people to again dine inside local restaurants and go to a barber or hair salon for a haircut.

The move also presents a critical test for the county as it now reopens more businesses with greater public health risks, while area COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Fitness centers in particular, where people exercising are prone to having droplets from their nose or mouth flying into the air, are potential vectors for spreading the virus, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a public health professor at UC Berkeley.

“Gyms are one of the riskier places to be at this time,” he said.

To guard against outbreaks of the infectious disease at their properties, gym operators must adhere to state guidelines, which are laid out in a 15-page handbook specifying protocols for cleaning, physical distancing and health screening. In addition, all gym employees and members must follow more restrictive local rules, such as putting on face coverings before entering fitness centers.

Sonoma County Economic Development Board has been communicating with local gym and health club owners and the county health department to draft its own set of best practices for gyms once Mase’s updated public health order is in effect. The recommendations will range from procedures for maintaining physical distancing at health club swimming pools to strategies for preventing bottlenecks at gym entrances and exits.

“A lot of it is an adaptation of what’s happening in grocery stores or other settings,” said Ethan Brown, director of business development for the board.

Many local gym owners, including Fusion Fitness in Santa Rosa, will at first only be open to those with a current membership. They will be required to sign up for a specific workout time online beforehand so the gym can limit the number of people inside at one time.

Chris Thompson, Fusion Fitness owner, is also planning to do temperature checks of all members and employees before letting them enter the gym, which is not required by state guidance.

“We want to make sure we do everything we can to get the doors open for people in a way that’s safe and makes everybody feel comfortable,” he said.

After working out, members will be allowed to take showers in assigned stalls, which will be closed off and cleaned after each use. Sauna and steam rooms will remain closed indefinitely, and towel service will not be available.

The planned reopening of county gyms and fitness centers comes after a recent spike in local COVID-19 infections late last week and as the county’s total coronavirus cases mount. To prevent gyms from becoming virus hot spots, Mase on Wednesday stressed the need to adhere to state and county operating guidance.

“I think people should wear facial coverings, maintain social and physical distance, and make sure the machines they’re using are wiped down and general hygiene practices are happening,” the health officer said.

Swartzberg, the UC Berkeley professor, isn’t convinced following these key public health protections are enough to keep gym members safe, noting it appears the highly contagious coronavirus is much more easily transmitted in enclosed spaces.

“From a public health standpoint, (reopening) gyms is not a good idea, and from an individual perspective, they’re not a good idea for anyone who might be at increased risk for the disease,” the professor said.

For those who decide to return to a health club, Swartzberg recommended waiting 60 to 90 seconds after wiping down exercise equipment with disinfectant to ensure any virus particles are destroyed. He said people working out should stay at least 6 feet apart at all times and encouraged keeping additional distance from anyone strenuously exerting themselves that causes heavy body perspiration.

Gary Archuleta, a member at CrossFit Santa Rosa, said he follows closely prudent social distancing and will adhere to all health protocols once gyms reopen. He’s aware there are risks to working out in an indoor fitness center but thinks county health officials and his gym are taking a safe approach to reopening.

“We have to do the best that we can, but you can’t paralyze yourself and stay home,” Archuleta said.

Jeff Renfro, owner of Yoga Hell in Petaluma, isn’t yet ready to hold classes inside his studio. He plans to first start outdoor classes in the gym’s parking lot.

“We don’t want to open too quickly and be responsible for people getting sick,” he said.

Once he does move inside, Renfro will limit class sizes, check the temperature of participants and put in place new deep-cleaning measures including UV ultraviolet lights for sterilization.

Gorden Cooley, owner of Vertex Climbing Center in Santa Rosa, said a high-touch environment such as his climbing gym has additional challenges reopening. One extra precaution he plans to take is to provide members with free liquid chalk made with isopropyl alcohol. That’s instead of the white powder climbers most often use to absorb sweat and oil on their palms and fingers.

“We’re hopeful that’s going to be effective at decreasing germs and particulate matter in the air, because chalk has a tendency to float up and get everywhere,” he said.

Cooley said by reopening, he’s not only restarting his business, but also reuniting the local climbing community, a sentiment echoed by other gym owners, including Huntington of CrossFit Santa Rosa.

“It’s going to feel like when I go visit my parents out of town,” Huntington said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I get to see my family again.’ ”

