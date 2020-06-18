How Sonoma County gyms and yoga studios plan to keep members safe

When gym members return to classes at CrossFit Santa Rosa Strength and Conditioning, they’ll be asked by their coach if they have any symptoms of the new coronavirus before being directed to numbered workout stations marked in blue painter’s tape on the floor.

No more than six members will be allowed in the class, and they must remain within their station during the entire one-hour workout session to ensure each is at least 6 feet apart. Once the class is finished and before other gymgoers can exercise, the fitness center will temporarily close so employees can disinfect any conditioning equipment and wipe down bathrooms and other areas.

“We want people to feel confident in knowing that we’re doing our due diligence,” said Nikeé Huntington, CrossFit Santa Rosa owner.

Local gyms and yoga studios of all kinds in Sonoma County are planning similar precautions in anticipation of a Friday reopening of the fitness industry following a three-month emergency shutdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s decision to allow fitness centers to resume represents another big step in a return to some semblance of daily public life, akin to her recent moves to clear the way for people to again dine inside local restaurants and go to a barber or hair salon for a haircut.

The move also presents a critical test for the county as it now reopens more businesses with greater public health risks, while area COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Fitness centers in particular, where people exercising are prone to having droplets from their nose or mouth flying into the air, are potential vectors for spreading the virus, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a public health professor at UC Berkeley.

“Gyms are one of the riskier places to be at this time,” he said.

To guard against outbreaks of the infectious disease at their properties, gym operators must adhere to state guidelines, which are laid out in a 15-page handbook specifying protocols for cleaning, physical distancing and health screening. In addition, all gym employees and members must follow more restrictive local rules, such as putting on face coverings before entering fitness centers.

Sonoma County Economic Development Board has been communicating with local gym and health club owners and the county health department to draft its own set of best practices for gyms once Mase’s updated public health order is in effect. The recommendations will range from procedures for maintaining physical distancing at health club swimming pools to strategies for preventing bottlenecks at gym entrances and exits.

“A lot of it is an adaptation of what’s happening in grocery stores or other settings,” said Ethan Brown, director of business development for the board.

Many local gym owners, including Fusion Fitness in Santa Rosa, will at first only be open to those with a current membership. They will be required to sign up for a specific workout time online beforehand so the gym can limit the number of people inside at one time.

Chris Thompson, Fusion Fitness owner, is also planning to do temperature checks of all members and employees before letting them enter the gym, which is not required by state guidance.

“We want to make sure we do everything we can to get the doors open for people in a way that’s safe and makes everybody feel comfortable,” he said.