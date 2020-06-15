Subscribe

Ben Carson thinks President Trump will 'get there' on athletes kneeling

KEVIN FREKING
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 15, 2020, 2:29PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

WASHINGTON — The lone African American member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet said Monday he would work with the president on the issue of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem, though Trump has shown no signs of softening, tweeting over the weekend that he would not watch soccer or football if players don’t stand for the national anthem.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said he believes that most players are kneeling to protest police brutality, not because they disrespect the flag. He added that players need to make that clear.

When asked on the Hugh Hewitt Show if he might persuade the president not to be upset with players kneeling during the anthem, Carson replied: “Well, I don’t think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately. And I think we just continue to work with him. He’ll get there.”

HUD officials said Carson was not available to elaborate further. However, they pointed out that the show's transcript dropped an important word in Carson's comments — in which the secretary said he would work “with” Trump on the issue, rather than “work" the president. An Associated Press reporter who listened to the audio confirmed that Carson's response included the “with.”

Carson’s take runs contrary to Trump’s tweeting over the weekend. He retweeted Republican Reps. Jim Jordan or Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida taking issue with the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voting to repeal the policy that required players to stand during the national anthem.

“It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter,” the directors said.

Jordan said, “Let me get this straight, UNITED STATES Soccer won’t stand for the UNITED STATES National Anthem.” In retweeting Jordan, Trump said “And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!”

There has been renewed interest in the kneeling issue following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked the issue four years ago when he refused to stand during the national anthem because of his views on the country’s treatment of racial minorities. Kaepernick has not played since that season as no team has been willing to sign him.

Trump has returned to the topic frequently over the years as he considers it politically beneficial, saying at one point that those players who don’t stand for the national anthem should be fired.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine