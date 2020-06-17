Santa Rosa lets Roseland housing project proceed

The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday allowed a 138-unit Roseland housing project to proceed despite the objections of some neighbors.

The council unanimously denied an appeal to the Schellinger Burbank Avenue Subdivision, which would create a mix of market-rate single-family homes and apartments south of Roseland Creek and north of Liana Drive.

The project, which is proposed by the Santa Rosa-based Schellinger Brothers homebuilding firm, won initial approval in February and faced multiple challenges before arriving before the council this week. The firm emphasized the much-needed housing the project could deliver.

Neighbors raised several grounds for appeal, ranging from how city staff handled the planning process to the size of some of the buildings, which will reach about 35 feet tall.

The apartment component of the project, representing 64 units of housing, is set to be sold to a separate entity operated by Peter Schellinger. It will be developed into affordable housing in conjunction with Burbank Housing, the Santa Rosa affordable housing developer.