Health Officer Sundari Mase says COVID-19 cases ‘holding’ despite three-day spike

Sonoma County Health Officer Sundari Mase said a sudden spike in local COVID-19 cases late last week had her worried.

But by Tuesday, Mase expected to go forward with plans to allow additional business sectors to resume operations Friday, including hotels, bars, movie theaters, fitness centers, galleries and campgrounds.

She said the revised health order is being drawn up and will be ready for her to sign. But she can wait until the day before to make the decision, based on key metrics that reflect the rate at which novel coronavirus is being transmitted locally.

“We can be prepared to issue the order and make the decision on Thursday,” Mase said. “Right now we’re holding. It’s unlikely at this point that we’d pull back, because it’s already Tuesday, and we’re not seeing any big increase at this point.”

But it’s an anxious time. Infection rates around the country are surging amid increased public activity associated with the reopening of business sectors in various states.

Even Sonoma County has seen increased community spread in recent weeks, including among vulnerable seniors.

Though Mase has taken a cautious approach to each step in Sonoma County’s recovery, local patient numbers last week suddenly shot up, as the county posted 21 new cases each Thursday and Friday and then 30 on Saturday.

The previous record for new cases on a single day had been 23.

“When I saw 30 cases Saturday, I wondered,” Mase said. “But then we got six (on Sunday) and seven (on Monday).”

Late Tuesday, the county announced nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Sonoma County residents to contract the disease to 774. Of that number, 422 have recovered, and four have died.

Mase and other health officials are keeping close watch on the dynamics, even so, given a handful of new cases recently at long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, a few instances of illness in the homeless community, and a recent positive test at the Sonoma County jail.

The recent bump also brought the case rate over the past 14 days to a hair above 40 per 100,000 population, putting the county in the upper-most reaches of the acceptable range. Anything higher could fuel a good argument for hitting pause, as Mase did in late May when local transmissions increased and she decided to hit the brakes before authorizing new reopenings.

Mase says now she would be unlikely to take action based on a single data point, and is looking closely at the pace of hospitalizations and at what’s called the “positivity rate,” meaning what portion of people tested turn out to be positive for COVID-19.

Something substantially higher than the county’s current positivity rate of 2% would be required for her to reverse course, she said.

The county as of Monday had seven people hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in intensive care, according to state and county records, and five suspected COVID patients in the hospital.

