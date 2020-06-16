Subscribe

Highway 101 open again as crews contain wildfire near Avila Beach

ASSOCAITED PRESS
June 16, 2020, 8:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

AVILA BEACH — All lanes of U.S. 101 were reopened early Tuesday after a fast-moving wildfire on California's Central Coast closed the major highway and threatened dozens of homes.

Authorities lifted evacuations Monday night after crews made progress against the blaze near Avila Beach, an unincorporated San Luis Obispo County community about midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread to about 400 acres (162 hectares). About 200 firefighters battled the blaze and remained on the scene overnight.

At its height, the blaze threatened about 100 homes, KSBY-TV reported.

At one point, flames burned right up to some houses in the Shell Beach area but fire officials said no buildings were damaged. The fire was 10% contained late Monday.

Some on and off-ramps of U.S. 101 remained closed.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine