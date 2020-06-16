Driver crashes into water, airlifted after six-vehicle Highway 37 crash

One person was airlifted from a crash on Highway 37 near Sears Point Monday afternoon, and the highway was closed for four hours as the California Highway Patrol cleared the wreck.

Six vehicles were involved in the 3 p.m. crash, CHP Officer Miguel Camarena said.

“If there's a crash there no one goes anywhere,” he said. “That was the case here.”

The eastbound lane of Highway 37 was blocked until about 7 p.m., causing backups and forcing commuters into other routes.

One vehicle overturned and slipped into the water. The driver suffered major injuries and the CHP airlifted him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek , Camarena said.

Other drivers and passengers received minor injuries.