Sheriff’s investigators seek public's help after shooting death of Penngrove teen, 17

With little to go on, Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking help from the public in an effort to find the killer or killers of Carl Stark, a 17-year-old Penngrove resident slain Thursday night outside Petaluma city limits in the county’s third homicide this year.

Stark and others were attending a party in the rural area on Browns Lane off Highway 116, across from the city’s water treatment plant. About 10 p.m., Stark was shot and killed.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone in a Honda sedan opened fire and mortally wounded Stark. Someone at the scene called 911 to report the shooting.

Detectives haven’t released any information about suspects, including physical descriptions of people or the vehicle they fled in. They also have withheld how many times Stark was shot and what type of firearm was used in the shooting.

The area off Highway 116 between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road is an agricultural region with large ranches and few homes.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 707-565-2185.

The homicide is the first in unincorporated Sonoma County and only the third countywide this year.

Rohnert Park is investigating the shooting death of Cotati resident Alan Albor, 30, in a bank parking lot on May 27.

A man who was in a truck with Albor before the shooting, Jesus Antonio Arango-Lopez, was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly provoking the killing and released on bail.

Clearlake resident Oscar Martin Reyes was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm. He was found in Clearlake days later driving the car the shooter was in, Rohnert Park police said.

In Cotati, police arrested Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, 18, a group home resident who is suspected of stabbing to death the group home manager, Sylvia Bracamonte, on May 20.

Santa Rosa native Bracamonte, a single mother of two who overcame homelessness to earn a master’s degree, worked as the program coordinator for Community Support Network’s Sanctuary House, which serves homeless young adults at a seven-bedroom house in downtown Cotati.

He was being held without bail in Sonoma County Jail.

Santa Rosa, the county’s largest city, has had several shootings and stabbings this year, but none that turned fatal, detective Sgt. Kyle Philip said.

