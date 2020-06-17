Subscribe

Red flag warning issued for inland California through midday Thursday

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2020, 6:57PM
Fire officials are alerting residents to pay close attention to escalated fire danger with a red flag weather warning starting Tuesday night because dry grass and other fuels could ignite.

As of Monday, Cal Fire suspended until further notice outdoor residential burn permits in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties.

In addition, from Tuesday night through midday Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued an alert of red flag, or high-risk fire weather conditions for inland California, starting just east of Sonoma County. A red flag warning is issued for weather events that may result in extreme fire conditions within 24 hours.

The burn permit suspension notice was prompted by increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region. February was the driest month since the 1850s in California, setting up a potentially dangerous summer, Cal-Fire said in a prepared statement.

“The last few years saw devastating reminders, that the public cannot let their guard down. ...The only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. “The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”

Chief Shana Jones of the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in wildland areas spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline-powered equipment, including tractors, harvesters, chainsaws, weed-eaters and mowers. Residents also should make sure they have a 100 feet of defensible space around homes.

Cal Fire may issue restricted temporary burning permits, if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may be approved if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires in campgrounds or on private property.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

