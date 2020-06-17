Rohnert Park City Council agree to review city policies to address systemic racism

Three days after a rally in Rohnert Park drew hundreds protesting police brutality against people of color, the City Council agreed Tuesday to review its policies to achieve greater equality.

The five council members convened via Zoom for a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss police use of force policies following the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old Black man who was killed on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the back of his neck for several minutes. The meeting comes after more than 300 people marched to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Saturday to protest systemic racism.

Last week, Mayor Joseph Callinan signed former President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Pledge, vowing to review use of force policies. The council agreed to expand that pledge beyond the public safety department to all city policies. The city will hold about three to five town halls over a two to three month period to listen to residents’ experiences with unequal policies. After the sessions, the city will publish a public report and then reform any necessary policies.

The project could cost between $20,000 to $40,000 for facilitation, audio visual, translation, closed captioning and other expenses, according to City Manager Darrin Jenkins.

“This is a first step for all of us,” Callinan said during the meeting. “This goes farther than public safety. I think every aspect of the city needs to be looked at.”

During public comment, though, many Rohnert Park residents expressed frustration over My Brother’s Keeper Pledge, equating it to a vague and symbolic gesture.

“While a nice gesture, it is just that. The pledge is overly vague and will generate no real results without a task force, action items and deadlines,” Rohnert Park resident Elizabeth Craven said in an email that was read aloud by a city official during public comment. “A pledge means nothing without action. We know it holds you to nothing specific. The citizens of Rohnert Park deserve better.”

Some residents urged the council to create a civilian oversight board for the public safety department. The department has faced several accusations of police misconduct over the past several years, including a federal civil rights lawsuit over the death of Forestville resident Branch Wroth, 41, in 2017. A jury award of $4 million to Wroth’s family was overturned on appeal in December, and a new trial will begin later this year.

Councilmember Gina Belforte also criticized the resolution during the meeting, saying that My Brother’s Keeper Pledge has “no teeth behind it.” She said many residents distrust the council and are frustrated the city hadn’t released a statement condemning systemic racism. Holding town halls asking residents to share their experiences, she said, lacks sensitivity and “feels like it’s whitewashing” what’s happening.

“(The) community has reached out to you and said, ‘please listen to us,’ ” Belforte said during the meeting. “Every single time, you’ve turned your back on them and you broke the trust, and they’re angry. And they don’t feel supported. And now all of a sudden, you want to say, ‘Hey, come talk to us and tell us your story.’ The damage has been done and it’s not going to heal quickly.”

Belforte urged the council to publish a statement condemning racism, which other councilmembers agreed to do, and undergo sensitivity training. She also suggested that whoever leads the town halls be people of color who understand residents’ experiences.

The rest of the council praised the resolution. Susan Hollingsworth Adams said it was time to listen first and then “take bold, decisive actions” after. And Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie said it “nonsense” to think town halls would whitewash the issue, adding that they would help the council “come up with meaningful changes.”

At one point during the meeting, Callinan interrupted Belforte while she criticized the council’s inaction on addressing systemic racism, telling her that he didn’t want her “picking on councilmembers.” She said she wasn’t “picking” on anybody, but wanted to share with the council how the community feels.

“We need to heal the wounds that have been created,” she said.

