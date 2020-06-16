Protesters in Albuquerque wrapped a chain around the neck of a bronze statue and began tugging and chanting, "Tear it down," shortly before sunset Monday. Their efforts to pull down a monument to Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate suddenly stopped as four shots rang out.

Most people instinctively turned toward the noise, videos from the scene show. A few screamed. Just yards away, a group of men sporting quasi-military garb and carrying semiautomatic rifles formed a protective circle around the gunman.

The gunshots, which left one man in critical but stable condition, have set off a cascade of public outcry denouncing the shooting and the unregulated militia presence. On Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that detectives had arrested Stephen Ray Baca, 31, in the shooting.

Baca, who appeared to be protecting the statue and opened fire after people pursued and hit him, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firearm enhancement, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, Scott Williams, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and immediately received aid from bystanders, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. State leaders have denounced the armed civilian group that gathered in the area - some of its members were arrested, officials said - though the group says it is not affiliated with the shooting suspect.

"The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard,' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force," New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry - with an implicit threat of violence - is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable."

Albuquerque Democratic Mayor Tim Keller said the statue would now be speedily removed as an "urgent matter of public safety" until authorities determine a next step.

"The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city," Keller said in a statement. "Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out [to] the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight."

Recent protests against Oñate statues in New Mexico mirror similar calls to tear down Confederate monuments amid a rise in Black Lives Matter demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In the hours leading up to the violence Monday, protesters faced off with members of an armed group of civilians that calls itself the New Mexico Civil Guard and counterprotesters toting "All lives matter" signs.

One group sought to tear down a monument to Oñate, a 16th century despot who massacred indigenous people. The other set out as self-designated protectors of the statue, creating a heavily armed presence at the park in Albuquerque's historic Old Town. Aside from a few small scuffles over signs near the monument, the protest had largely been peaceful, although tense at times.

Then, a white man in a blue T-shirt appeared to rile the crowd, according to video obtained by KOB4. People erupted in shouts, and the man took a few steps back.

The man in the blue shirt, identified as Baca, seemed to be protecting the statue in a bystander's video, police said in the criminal complaint. An undercover police detective saw protesters pursuing Baca, who used pepper spray on the oncoming people, the complaint adds. "The group appeared to maliciously pursue [Baca]," hitting him with their hands and legs, police state.