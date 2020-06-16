Subscribe

Suspected gunman arrested, identified after man is shot at Albuquerque protest

KATIE SHEPHERD, HANNAH KNOWLES AND ABIGAIL HAUSLOHNER
THE WASHINGTON POST
June 16, 2020, 1:17PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

Protesters in Albuquerque wrapped a chain around the neck of a bronze statue and began tugging and chanting, "Tear it down," shortly before sunset Monday. Their efforts to pull down a monument to Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate suddenly stopped as four shots rang out.

Most people instinctively turned toward the noise, videos from the scene show. A few screamed. Just yards away, a group of men sporting quasi-military garb and carrying semiautomatic rifles formed a protective circle around the gunman.

The gunshots, which left one man in critical but stable condition, have set off a cascade of public outcry denouncing the shooting and the unregulated militia presence. On Tuesday morning, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that detectives had arrested Stephen Ray Baca, 31, in the shooting.

Baca, who appeared to be protecting the statue and opened fire after people pursued and hit him, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firearm enhancement, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, Scott Williams, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and immediately received aid from bystanders, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. State leaders have denounced the armed civilian group that gathered in the area - some of its members were arrested, officials said - though the group says it is not affiliated with the shooting suspect.

"The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a 'civil guard,' were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force," New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry - with an implicit threat of violence - is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable."

Albuquerque Democratic Mayor Tim Keller said the statue would now be speedily removed as an "urgent matter of public safety" until authorities determine a next step.

"The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city," Keller said in a statement. "Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out [to] the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight."

Recent protests against Oñate statues in New Mexico mirror similar calls to tear down Confederate monuments amid a rise in Black Lives Matter demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In the hours leading up to the violence Monday, protesters faced off with members of an armed group of civilians that calls itself the New Mexico Civil Guard and counterprotesters toting "All lives matter" signs.

One group sought to tear down a monument to Oñate, a 16th century despot who massacred indigenous people. The other set out as self-designated protectors of the statue, creating a heavily armed presence at the park in Albuquerque's historic Old Town. Aside from a few small scuffles over signs near the monument, the protest had largely been peaceful, although tense at times.

Then, a white man in a blue T-shirt appeared to rile the crowd, according to video obtained by KOB4. People erupted in shouts, and the man took a few steps back.

The man in the blue shirt, identified as Baca, seemed to be protecting the statue in a bystander's video, police said in the criminal complaint. An undercover police detective saw protesters pursuing Baca, who used pepper spray on the oncoming people, the complaint adds. "The group appeared to maliciously pursue [Baca]," hitting him with their hands and legs, police state.

In the video obtained by KOB4, a masked protester swung what police identified as a longboard and struck Baca in the shoulder. The man backpedaled out of the crowd but continued to exchange shouts with protesters.

Someone in the video encouraged people to follow the man and get his license plate number. Several people followed him, and one tackled him to the ground.

According to the complaint, Williams - the gunshot victim, dressed in black - can be seen on bystander video retrieving the board and swinging it toward Baca's upper body and head. Then, the complaint says, Baca fired several shots. The crowd scattered.

In a second video that captured the moments after the shooting, the gunman sat in the middle of a road as the New Mexico Civil Guard members formed a circle around him. One man carrying a semiautomatic rifle and wearing camouflage fatigues and a military-style helmet kicked the handgun away from the man and stood with his foot on the weapon.

Police responded to the scene with tear gas and stun grenades to force the crowd back. Officers detained several members of the armed group, according to reporters and witnesses at the scene. Video showed officers placing the apparent gunman into a cruiser.

Police wrote in the criminal complaint against Baca, which give his name as "Steven," that the man was recorded holding a black semiautomatic handgun like the one eventually recovered from the scene along with four spent shell casings. Baca could be seen firing and then placing the weapon on the ground, sitting away from it and using his personal cellphone, the complaint states. Baca did not appear to be injured in the video but was taken to a hospital and declined to speak to law enforcement, the complaint says.

Police have released little information about the suspected shooter and have not said whether they think he has any connection to the armed group. In a Facebook post, New Mexico Civil Guard Curry County denied that the gunman was a member, writing that their affiliates responded to disarm and encircle the gunman and prevent further violence.

A spokesman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday confirmed that Baca's father had worked for the department, but said he had not been employed there since 2001. "Despite false rumors, the suspect has no connection to BCSO," Sheriff's Deputy Connor Otero said in an email.

Otero declined to say whether Baca or the New Mexico Civil Guard were previously known to the sheriff's department.

The New Mexico Civil Guard, which identified itself to a New York Times reporter covering the protest Monday, has a controversial history. The right-wing group has repeatedly shown up at Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks with guns and in quasi-military garb.

On Facebook, the group has shared materials encouraging people to arm themselves, promoted military training on infantry tactics and "ambushing," and shared multiple posts opposing the leveling of monuments to Confederate figures in the South and Oñate in New Mexico. Members of the group recently told the Eastern New Mexico News that their aim was to protect businesses from damage during protests. They said they had been in contact with police and were following guidance given to them by officials.

Groups such as the New Mexico Civil Guard and other armed far-right counterprotesters, often referred to as "militias," have been a controversial presence at Black Lives Matter protests across the United States. At an Albuquerque protest this month, video of police talking to an armed "militia" group spurred allegations that officers were coordinating with the group in an official capacity, although police denied the claim.

At least one New Mexico lawmaker viewed the group's consistent presence at protests as suspicious enough to warrant further inquiry. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D) called on the Justice Department to investigate the shooting Monday night.

"This is not the first report of heavily armed civilian militias appearing at protests around New Mexico in recent weeks. These extremists cannot be allowed to silence peaceful protests or inflict violence," Heinrich said on Twitter on Monday night.

Some critics have drawn contrasts between police response to largely peaceful and unarmed Black Lives Matter protests and the heavily armed demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions in April and May. Monday's shooting also led some critics to note that the armed civilians and alleged shooter were taken into custody by police without incident, but the Black Lives Matter protests are responding to incidents in which police have fatally shot unarmed black men.

"Notice how calmly they're all being detained," former housing secretary Julián Castro tweeted Monday night. "Don't tell me George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks and Eric Garner - who did not harm anybody - couldn't be treated differently."

Meanwhile, Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier vowed to investigate any group that sought to stoke violence at the protest.

"We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence," Geier said in a statement. "If this is true [we] will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution."

- - -

The Washington Post's Katie Mettler contributed to this report.

